Few, if any, of us will ever get the chance to be as cool as Robert Redford was in the 1960s, but we can at least drive one of the cars he did that decade. A 1964 Porsche 904 GTS that once belonged to the All the President’s Men star is scheduled to go up for bid next month as part of Bonham’s Les Grandes Marques du Monde a Paris auction. The vehicle isn’t just noteworthy because of its one-time owner—it’s also a wonderfully maintained example of one of the best-looking race cars of the era. Having withdrawn from Formula 1 at...

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO