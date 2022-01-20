ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLBPA preparing response to MLB's latest CBA proposal

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Dv02_0dqPRZUn00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB Players Association is preparing its response to the proposal made by Major League Baseball last week, tweets Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. Heyman adds that the union is expected to put its next offer on the table within a matter of days.

The league broached some features of core economics last Thursday, marking the first instance of discussion between the two sides on any especially contentious issues since MLB instituted a lockout on December 2. The league’s offer didn’t address all the most pertinent issues, though, with no mention of free agency eligibility or the competitive balance tax. Instead, MLB’s proposal focused on such topics as the draft order, arbitration, possible solutions to service time manipulation and playoff expansion, among others.

According to various reports, the players were generally dissatisfied with the league’s decision not to cover free agency or the luxury tax. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the union try to reignite discussions on those issues, as the MLBPA is seeking earlier paths for players to potentially reach the open market and dramatically heightened tax thresholds.

Time is dwindling for the parties to make significant progress in talks if they’re to avoid interruptions to Spring Training, as Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic wrote this morning. Exhibition play is scheduled to begin February 26, and Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote a few weeks ago that Spring Training would likely be delayed if there weren’t notable developments by the start of next month.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Why haven't the Braves paid Freddie Freeman?

Though the consensus across the industry remains that Braves franchise cornerstone Freddie Freeman will ultimately end up back in Atlanta, few expected Freeman to reach 2021 Opening Day — let alone the long-inevitable lockout — without a deal to keep the face of the franchise with the only club he’s ever known well into the backside of his career. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is notorious for playing his cards as close to the vest as any GM in the game, but it would at least appear that the chances of Freeman joining friend, mentor and recent MLBTR chatee Chipper Jones in spending the entirety of a Hall of Fame-caliber career in Atlanta have reached an all-time low.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Jon Heyman
MLB Trade Rumors

What if the White Sox don’t trade righty Craig Kimbrel?

While the White Sox exercised their $16 million club option on Craig Kimbrel back in November, Chicago GM’s Rick Hahn hinted that the veteran closer could very well be in a different uniform come Opening Day 2022. “What we have to figure out is if it makes the most sense to have Craig in a White Sox uniform going forward or is there a better use of that spot and him perhaps via trade?” Hahn told reporters, thus setting the stage for weeks of trade rumors before the lockout halted all big league trade activity. The signing of Kendall Graveman before the transactions freeze also seemed to indicate that Kimbrel would be moved, as the White Sox now had his replacement readied.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Three-time World Series champion Jon Lester announces retirement

After a 16-year major league career, Jon Lester tells Jesse Rogers of ESPN he’s made the decision to retire. “It’s kind of run its course,” the 38-year-old said of his career. “It’s getting harder for me physically. The little things that come up throughout the year turned into bigger things that hinder your performance. I’d like to think I’m a halfway decent self-evaluator. I don’t want someone else telling me I can’t do this anymore. I want to be able to hand my jersey over and say, ’thank you, it’s been fun.’ That’s probably the biggest deciding factor.”
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Which teams are the best fits for two-time All-Star SS Trevor Story?

Trevor Story is one of two star free-agent shortstops remaining on the market. To some extent, he’s in a second tier of his own at this point. Carlos Correa is the clear prize of the class. He’s two years younger than Story with more upside on both sides of the ball, and there will be a fairly significant gap in each player’s respective contract reflecting that.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cba#Mlbpa#Mlb Network#Mlb Players#Major League Baseball#The Mlb Network#Spring Training#Espn
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros announce coaching staff for 2022 season

The Astros announced the addition of minor league hitting coordinator Jason Kanzler to the big league staff in an unspecified coaching role. The 31-year-old, who spent three seasons in the Twins system as a player, has spent the past three years coaching Astros minor leaguers. Otherwise, the bulk of Dusty...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Cal Ripken’s Honest Admission

On Tuesday night, the Hall of Fame voting for the 2022 class will be revealed. In honor of this special day, Cal Ripken Jr. named a player the MLB has “shortchanged” in balloting. Ripken made it known that he believes Don Mattingly should be in the Hall of...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa switches agencies, hires Boras Corporation

Free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has switched agencies and is now a client of Scott Boras and the Boras Corporation, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26. Correa had previously been represented by William Morris Endeavor. Going into the offseason, Correa was widely considered to be part of a two-headed top...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Is Ian Happ a viable trade candidate for the Cubs?

After many months of rumors and speculation, the Cubs finally pulled the ripcord on their rebuild in earnest at last year’s trade deadline. In quick succession, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, Jake Marisnick and Trevor Williams were all given opportunities elsewhere. Now...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Yankees Analyst Jack Curry Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz Because Of PED Suspicion … But Does Vote For Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds

BOSTON (CBS) — It wouldn’t be Hall of Fame season if a member of the baseball media wasn’t twisting himself into a pretzel for all the world to see. Enter Jack Curry of the Yankees’ broadcast network. Curry revealed his ballot on Tuesday, which is the day that the Baseball Hall of Fame will announce which players — if any — will earn enshrinement this year. Curry used eight of his allowable 10 votes this year, and for the first time in their 10 years of eligibility, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens received his vote. The reason Curry hadn’t voted for Bonds and...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

The many paths ahead of Andrew Benintendi

2018 was a tremendous season for Andrew Benintendi. The outfielder hit 16 home runs, stole 21 bases and slashed .290/.366/.465. His walk rate and strikeout rate were both better than league average, coming in at 10.7% and 16%, respectively. His wRC+ was 123 and he was worth 4.4 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs. He was part of an utterly dominant Red Sox team that went 108-54 in the regular season and then cruised to a World Series title by going 11-3 in the postseason. To top it all off, that was just his age-23 season, suggesting that there was still time for him to soar to even greater heights.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

How Yankees almost acquired Zack Wheeler from Mets

The Mets and Yankees haven’t agreed to a player-for-player trade since the Mike Stanton-for-Felix Heredia swap in December 2004, but that streak was almost broken in blockbuster fashion during Brodie Van Wagenen’s two-year stint as the Mets’ general manager. The two New York teams came very close to a swap that would have sent Zack Wheeler to the Bronx, according to SNY’s Andy Martino, except an unknown player also involved in the trade failed a medical exam.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals sign former top MLB prospect Rusney Castillo to minors deal

The Nationals signed former Red Sox outfielder and one-time top prospect Rusney Castillo to a minor-league deal earlier this month. The 34-year-old Cuban defector, who spent 2021 playing for NPB’s Tohoku Rakuten Goldean Eagles, will most likely begin the season with Triple-A Rochester but could be given a chance to compete for a bench role.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres deny Mets’ request to interview Ryan Flaherty for coaching position

The Mets have been one of the busiest teams this offseason, hiring Billy Eppler as general manager in mid-November then quickly signing Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha before the lockout began in early December. With major league transactions frozen during the lockout, their attention has shifted to their coaching staff as they hired Buck Showalter as their new manager just before the holiday break.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy