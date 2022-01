French president Emmanuel Macron told Russia that it would “pay a high price” if any invasion of Ukraine went ahead.Mr Macron’s warning came as he met new German leader Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday as eleventh-hour discussions to avert war in Europe continued.“If there is an attack, there will be retaliation and the price [for Russia] will be very high,” Mr Macron said. He added that recent talks were a “good thing” but were yet to show any clear results.His comments came on another day of fevered diplomatic discussions with British prime minister Boris Johnson also warning against any...

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO