Cheers! What Does It Mean to Be a Farm Brewery in New York State?

Super Bowl Sunday is getting closer and closer, and we are in for a good game this year. Just watch highlights of any of the games from this passed weekend. The Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night, ensuring that this year is not just another Tom Brady Invitational. Us New Yorkers are sad that our Buffalo Bills were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs, but what a game that was, watching it as it went into overtime. The 49er's and the Bengals both advance, only winning their games by 3 points each. At this point, whoever is in the Super Bowl, it is going to be a phenomenal game!

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO