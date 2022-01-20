ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheers! What Does It Mean to Be a Farm Brewery in New York State?

By Brandi
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can practically close your eyes and taste a refreshing cold one? If you are the type of person who has a love of fresh craft beer, you might know a thing or two about how it is made, you might even have your own list of places that you will...

Comments / 0

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

8 Song References to the Hudson Valley by Famous Artists

There is no shortage of songs about New York. Many artists have sung about how New York City and its boroughs have a certain mysticism to them. If they are an outsider, their songs tend to focus on the bright lights and opportunities that New York City tends to offer. If they are from the city, it can be anything from an anthem of pride to the struggles on the streets. New York City has been the setting for countless stories, whether it be in music, literature, film and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Major COVID Rules in New York Remain, Fines For Not Following

Mask confusion! Here's the latest on New York's mask situation. On Tuesday, New York's mask mandate was put back in place. For now. On Monday, a state Supreme Court judge in Nassau County ruled New York's mask mandate is unconstitutional. Judge Rademaker ruled Monday that Gov. Hochul and New York's Health Commissioner don't have the authority to impose a mask mandate without approval from the State Legislature.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 New York Cities Named Best In Nation For Winter Getaway

Dreaming of a winter vacation? Well, you don't have to leave New York State to enjoy the highest-ranking US cities for a cozy winter vacation getaway!. "Are you dreaming of a vacation getaway? Whether you getting antsy for adventure or just seeking an escape from the craze of the holiday season, this newest city study from moveBuddha has ranked the best cities across the nation for both those who embrace the cold or would rather seek out some warmer temps," a moveBuddha spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Several Hudson Valley Restaurants Breaking Styrofoam Ban Law

Several Hudson Valley restaurants are breaking the law and could face serious fines. A ban of polystyrene packaging went into effect in the Hudson Valley and all of New York State on January 1. The law specifically states that businesses can no longer use styrofoam containers for to-go or delivery orders in New York State.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Warning: Popular Frozen Food Sold in New York Should Be Tossed

A popular food item that might be in your freezer has been recalled. Officials say the food is contaminated "which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections." Frozen Food Development is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Lidl branded 12-ounce packages of Frozen Chopped Spinach, the FDA warns. The recalled item has been sold in New York stores as well as stores across eight other states.
PUBLIC HEALTH
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

A Huge Retailer is Coming to Hudson in February… and They’re Hiring

Is this another sign that we're coming out of the worst COVID has thrown at us? Despite the massive increase in online shopping, it's encouraging to see businesses both large and small continuing to invest in the Hudson Valley. Come February, there will be good news for bargain hunters and jobseekers alike, because one of the largest clothing brands in the country is coming to Hudson, NY.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Does It Freeze? My Hudson Valley Garage Edition

I've been a homeowner since 2015, currently in my second house. Now, with that being said, i'll admit, I am the type of person that has to hire someone to fix things anytime something goes wrong, I ask a lot of questions about how things should work, and I do a lot of googling when it comes to homeownership.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

24 Best Hudson River Valley Restaurants for Chicken Wings

Super Bowl Sunday is getting closer and closer, and we are in for a good game this year. Just watch highlights of any of the games from this passed weekend. The Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night, ensuring that this year is not just another Tom Brady Invitational. Us New Yorkers are sad that our Buffalo Bills were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs, but what a game that was, watching it as it went into overtime. The 49er's and the Bengals both advance, only winning their games by 3 points each. At this point, whoever is in the Super Bowl, it is going to be a phenomenal game!
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Sullivan County BBQ About to Open Year Round Location

If you live in or visit the Sullivan County area, especially in the warmer months, you may be familiar with Chick E Ribs BBQ. Chick E Ribs is well known and loved in Sullivan county for their authentic wood fired bbq. But until this year, Chick E Ribs has been seasonal. So, if you got the craving for delicious bbq in January, you were out of luck. All that is about to change.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch: Amazing Video Shows the Hudson River Transformed into a Winter Playland

They say to dream big, and one of my greatest fantasies is to be able to walk across the Hudson River. Not on the record-setting Walkway Over the Hudson, but on the literal frozen river. It seemed like a pipe dream, since every time I've driven over the Mid-Hudson Bridge this winter, the most I see is a bunch of floating slush with some icy shores, but this is definitely not the case a few miles upriver in Athens, NY.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Over Foot of Snow Possible for Parts of Hudson Valley This Week

Many in the Hudson Valley were shocked to wake up to some snow Monday morning. Unfortunately, an even bigger storm could impact the area in the next few days. Scattered light snow began falling across the Hudson Valley late Sunday. Hudson Valley Weather said to only expect a coating to an inch of snow. That's about what I woke up to in Orange County this morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Day Drinking Done Right: Best Drag Brunches in Newburgh, NY

Sometimes you just need to pound some mimosas with some of the most fun and colorful people in the Hudson Valley. I'm talking, of course, about a Drag Brunch. Drag is more than a dress and a wig. It's a larger-than-life form of self-expression that is not only impressive to behold, but a great time, too. It's also a perfect fit with brunch. There's obviously a built-in allure of an early meal that comes with a license to get hammered, but honestly, the brunch experience falls flat 9 times out of 10. That's where drag queens come in, because who cares if your annoying friend who always insists on itemizing the bill shows up when you're being roasted by a 6-foot-tall diva in glitter?
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

