PHOTOS: Games of Pixar Pier Switch From Cards to Tokens at Disney California Adventure

The last theatrical release by Pixar Animation Studios was 2020’s elf road trip film, Onward. It couldn’t have come at a worse time. The COVID-19 pandemic ramped up and closed theaters all over the world. Chains like AMC reduced capacity before shutting down completely, thus hurting the box-office gross for Onward. Up to that point, the lowest-grossing Pixar film was 2015’s The Good Dinosaur at $333 M worldwide. Given the dire circumstances, Onward made $133 M with a digital release on March 20th and free to Disney+ subscribers on April 3rd—a very modest total if you compare it to prior releases like 2018’s Incredibles 2 and 2019’s Toy Story 4. Those films already had built-in generational fan bases and were free of a contagious virus in circulation. So, to place any post-pandemic releases under those parameters would be unfair. Last month, we just got our first billion gross film since the pandemic began with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

