Arcadia announces Feb. 1 public hearing on City Council redistricting

By Staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOM0x_0dqPLqo600

Arcadia Weekly Jan 19, 2022

The Arcadia City Council is seeking public input on draft maps for the redistricting of City Council districts. Every 10 years, the United States issues a census to count the city’s population. Upon the completion of the census, the City Council District Map is realigned to reflect Arcadia’s current population and demographics. The next public hearing to review draft maps is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 240 W. Huntington Drive.

The draft maps will be available for public review at least 7 days prior to the scheduled public hearing on the city’s website at ArcadiaCA.gov/redistricting. For more information regarding the City’s redistricting process, please visit the City’s redistricting page on the website.

If you have any questions regarding the redistricting process or wish to submit comments prior to the public hearing about draft maps, please email us at CityClerk@ArcadiaCA.gov.

Comments / 0

 

