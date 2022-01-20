Pittsfield man dies after being pulled from car fire

A flurry of reports on Saturday indicated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was set to announce his retirement. But multiple sources quickly pushed back, saying the seven-time Super Bowl champ hasn’t made a decision yet. Michael George has the latest and looks back at Brady’s 22 years in the NFL.
The Biden administration has increasingly focused on calling out Russian disinformation and propaganda, making it a central pillar of its strategy to confront Moscow and help defend Ukraine in the face of Russia's war tactics. The strategy reflects a shift for Washington as it seeks to challenge Russian efforts head-on...
Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
President Joe Biden is considering Judge J. Michelle Childs as a potential candidate to succeed Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires later this year, a White House spokesman confirmed Friday night. Childs, a judge on the U.S. district court in South Carolina, is the first person the Biden...
North Korea on Sunday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea — its 7th round of weapons launches this month — in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North launched one suspected ballistic...
