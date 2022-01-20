ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Joe Manchin opposes eliminating the filibuster

 6 days ago

Senators faced off in an emotional debate on voting legislation that Democrats and...

Sen. Joe Manchin Blasts Bernie Sanders As 'Not A Democrat'

In a one-on-one interview with Newsy on Tuesday, Sen. Joe Manchin brushed off Sen. Bernie Sanders' threat of supporting a primary challenger more liberal than the West Virginia senator. NEWSY'S NATHANIEL REED: Sen. Sanders, over the weekend, said that he would be open to supporting primary challengers for you. SEN....
Joe Manchin
Clinton-era Cabinet member deletes post calling for ‘back of the hand’ against Sinema

A former secretary of the US Labor Department who served in Bill Clinton’s administration has apologised after tweeted and deleting a call for senators to give Kyrsten Sinema the “back of the hand” after she voted to preserve the filibuster.Robert Reich tweeted on Thursday that Democrats in the Senate “should have given her the backs of their hands” after remarking that GOP senators had lined up to congratulates Ms Sinema and offer handshakes after she and Sen Joe Manchin joined with Republicans to stop changes to the filibuster that would allow Democrats to pass voter rights legislation.Mr Reich later...
Bernie Sanders Blasts Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema For 'Undermining' Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) blasted Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Wednesday after they sided with Republicans against changing Senate filibuster rules, dooming Democrats’ efforts to pass voting rights legislation. “It’s not just this vote. These are people who I think have undermined the president of...
Grassley Discusses Election Reform, Eliminating the Filibuster

DES MOINES, Iowa – U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, discussed with The Iowa Torch Democrats’ efforts to revamp federal election law, the Electoral Count Act, and the filibuster during a phone interview on Wednesday. He said he opposes the Democrat legislation because the Constitution gives state legislatures the...
Joe Manchin's revisionist history: Filibuster stands after Senate Democrat sides with Republicans

On Wednesday, just months out from the midterm elections, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., blocked their own party's effort to pass a sweeping voting rights overhaul by refusing to exempt the measure from a Republican filibuster. The conservative Democratic explained his reasoning during a floor speech that day, addressing the upper chamber just as President Joe Biden prepared to address the nation ahead of his one-year anniversary in office. As Biden continued to push his stalled agenda, Manchin erected a big poster with one sentence to encapsulate his defense of the filibuster: "The United States Senate has NEVER been able to end debate with a SIMPLE MAJORITY."
Democrats press for talking filibuster for voting rights – with or without Manchin and Sinema

Senate Democrats plan to move forward with their plan to enact a talking filibuster to pass voting rights despite the fact conservative Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema continue to oppose changes.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that if Republicans block cloture on the voting rights legislation, he would put forward a proposal to change the rules to allow for a talking filibuster on the legislation. It was the latest twist in an ongoing battle over Senate rules – and whether the filibuster, which allows the minority party to block legislation favoured by the...
Bernie Rabik: Enough of Sen. Joe Manchin

Joe Manchin was elected by the people of West Virginia to represent them in the U.S. Senate. Is an elected official responsible to his constituents, political party, or to his own beliefs?. In a perfect world, there would be no conflict, but in order to get elected, a candidate must...
LETTER: Joe Manchin is exploiting America

Editor, Regsiter-Mail: Why did senators Manchin and Sinema promise McConnell, before Biden's inauguration, that they would NOT vote to abolish the filibuster? Because they are DINOs (Democrats in name only); in their next campaigns, both should run as Republican candidates. They are NOT centrists; they're paid-obstructionists!  Under the Trump regime, McConnell worked a carve-out of...
