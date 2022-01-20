ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

UPDATE: San Jose Faces Alarming Spike In Traffic Fatalities To Start 2022

By Len Ramirez
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTwIK_0dqPJa8y00

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Police in the South Bay on Wednesday were still investigating a double-fatal accident Tuesday night that raised the already high traffic death count for 2022 in San Jose.

Two pedestrians were killed and a third was injured in the accident on the northbound lanes of Almaden Expressway near Foxworthy Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The victims became the sixth and seventh people to die in traffic collisions in the city this year. Last year at this time, there was only one.

“Kids were left without their dad. Wives were left without their husbands,” said Melissa Valentin, who says her 38-year-old cousin was one of the victims.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has not officially identified the victims.

Investigators said a white sedan had a green light and was approaching the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Avenue when it ran over and killed two men and injured a woman who were trying to cross the street.

The driver was also injured by a broken windshield and air bag.

“All three of these pedestrians were not utilizing a crosswalk. We’re not trying to do any victim blaming, but that is just a fact that happened in this collision,” said San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.

Valentin said her family heard from the survivor that her cousin may have helped save her life.

“The female he was with and another friend, he tried to push them out of the way,” she said. “And that’s like him, always looking out for the people he cares about.”

“It’s sad and it’s frustrating,” said Colin Heyne with San Jose’s Department of Transportation.

The department has been trying in vain to reduce fatal collisions under a seven-year-old “Vision Zero” plan, which aims to reduce speeds on troubled roadways.

Heyne says Almaden is a corridor of concern because of the way it cuts through neighborhoods and shopping centers.

“San Jose is a large sprawling city and these expressways were put in to make it easy to get around by car. They also make it easy to go fast,” Heyne said.

The speed limit on the expressway is 45 miles per hour, but drivers often go faster.

Police said speeding, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this case at this time. The driver is cooperating with investigators.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Shooting Near Downtown San Jose Injures 1

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a shooting near downtown San Jose Tuesday morning. San Jose police officers responded to the shooting at about 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Locust St., just east of the Interstate 280/Highway 87 interchange. An adult male victim was taken to the hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening. There were no arrest and no suspect information. Additional details were not immediately available from San Jose police.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deadly Hit-And Run Marks Sixth Pedestrian Fatality in San Jose in 3 Weeks

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police on Sunday afternoon said a man struck and killed by a vehicle near North Jackson Avenue and Mather Drive was walking outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by an SUV that had a green light. Police said a 2001 Toyota SUV was southbound on North Jackson Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing North Jackson Avenue eastbound outside of any marked crosswalk. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Per witness statements, police said, the Toyota had a green traffic...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: French Bulldog Stolen At Gunpoint Reunites With Castro Valley Owners

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Tears flowed Tuesday night as a French Bulldog stolen during brazen armed robbery was returned to his thankful Castro Valley family. The Alameda County Sheriff said detectives recovered the bulldog, but did not release any other details or whether the armed robbery suspects had been taken into custody. We are pleased to report that “Tito” the French Bulldog has been recovered by ACSO Detectives. Tito was stolen at gunpoint from his family on a walk on 1/15 in Castro Valley, CA. Detectives have worked relentlessly to locate him. He has been reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/2Mhyro3m0u —...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man In Fistfight Falls Onto BART Tracks At San Bruno Station

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF/KPIX) – Rescue crews scrambled to free a man caught under a BART train Tuesday after he fell onto the tracks at San Bruno station Tuesday afternoon. BART officials said that the man fell onto the tracks around 2:50 p.m. and got stuck under the train. An hour later, crews were still working to release him from under the train. Witnesses described the fight. “It was a shocker because I’m thinking that BART just shut down, and they told us that somebody possibly got killed,” said Katunga Nunn, who was riding BART at the time. “It sucks to hear that,...
SAN BRUNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Accidents
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma CVS Pharmacy Robbed Of Cash, Medications; Suspect Captured On Camera

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a CVS store in Petaluma, stealing cash and medication from the store’s pharmacy in an incident similar to another CVS robbery in Santa Rosa. Petaluma police said officers responded at around 7:56 p.m. Monday to the CVS on N. McDowell Ave. Store employees told officers a man approached the pharmacy door at the back of the store and was told he was not allowed to enter the actual pharmacy. The man then grabbed and pushed an employee out of the way and forced his way into the employee-only area of...
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects Arrested In Pittsburg, Clayton Weekend Arsons

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County Fire arson investigators have arrested a pair of suspects in the wake of two intentionally set blazes in Pittsburg and Clayton over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Dennis Wolfenbarger, a 42-year-old Oakley resident, was in custody after Con Fire and Pittsburg police were dispatched to investigate reports of a person illegally turning on fire hydrants Saturday in the 3700 block of Railroad Ave. Upon arrival, Wolfenbarger informed the first responders that he had set a fire in an unoccupied nearby business. Firefighters were able...
CLAYTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Habitual Parole Violator Charged With Murder After Triggering Fatal Collision While Trying To Elude Police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old Hayward man, who police say has been a habitual parole violator, has been charged with murder after he allegedly turned off his lights to elude police on New Year’s Day and crashed into another vehicle, fatally injuring the driver. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged Kenneth Santos with murder in the death of 26-year-old David Anderson, who died from his injuries five days after the New Year’s Day crash. The collision took place at about 11:20 p.m. near Carlos Bee and Mission Boulevards in Hayward. Investigators said Santos, who does not have a valid...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Arrest Suspect In Violent Shoving of Elderly Woman In Chinatown

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Police announced Tuesday that officers arrested the suspect believed to have pushed an elderly woman in the city’s Chinatown district weeks ago. Police officials did not identify the individual but said the person faces charges of assault and cruelty to elder/dependent adult with likely great bodily injury or death. The arrest stems from an incident on Jan. 10, when a man came up behind and pushed a woman who was walking westbound on 9th toward Franklin, causing her to fall on the ground. READ MORE: Oakland Police Arrest Suspect Caught on Video Assaulting Elderly Asian Woman in Chinatown The suspect walked away, leaving the victim with minor scrapes to her legs. Before arresting the suspect, investigators had to locate the victim, described as an Asian woman about 70 years old. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s General Crimes Unit at (510) 238-3728. This story will be updated.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collisions#Kpix#Almaden
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Make 2 Arrests, Seize Vehicles, Firearms In Connection With Weekend Sideshows

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland announced arrests, along with vehicle and weapons seizures in connection with sideshow activity in the city over the weekend. Officers said about 200 vehicles and several hundred spectators took part in sideshows throughout the city around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. In response, police said they made two arrests in connection with the sideshows. Four vehicles were seized, while three firearms were recovered. OPD made 2 arrests, towed 4 vehicles w/ a 30-day hold, & recovered 3 firearms during illegal Sideshow. 2 of the vehicles towed were observed by officers actively participating in the illegal Sideshow activity. More...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver Flees Burning Wreckage In Healdsburg Solo Vehicle Crash, Leaving Injured Passengers Inside

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old driver was arrested after crashing his vehicle just outside Healdsburg and fleeing on foot, leaving his four injured passengers inside the burning wreckage, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. The California Highway Patrol said the crash involving a solo vehicle happened at around 9:50 p.m. at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road. Officers arrived to find a Dodge Dart on its side with smoke and fire coming from the engine compartment. As officers ran to the vehicle and began putting out the fire, the driver climbed out of the broken windshield and ran away, leaving his four passengers inside the vehicle, the CHP said. The preliminary investigation showed the Dart was heading northbound on Old Redwood Highway and ran a stop sign at Eastside Road, collided into a concrete wall, and rolled onto its side. Two of the passengers were unresponsive after suffering major injuries and the other two suffered moderate injuries. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Joel Mendez Santiago, was found by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies, taken back to the scene and arrested. After being medically cleared, deputies booked Santiago into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of felony DUI, felony hit-and-run, and driving without a license.
HEALDSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former Bishop Charged In Fraud Scheme Targeting Bay Area AME Zion Congregations

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A former bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church was arrested along with his alleged co-conspirator Tuesday by federal authorities in connection with a fraud scheme that left congregations in Oakland, San Jose and Palo Alto burdened with massive mortgage debts. U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair said that Staccato Powell and Sheila Quintana made their initial federal court appearances after their Tuesday arrest on conspiracy, wire fraud and mail fraud charges. According to the federal indictment unsealed Tuesday, the 62-year-old Powell, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Quintana,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

40-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco Mission District Bar

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco have launched a homicide investigation after a 40-year-old man was killed inside a bar in the city’s Mission District on Friday. Around 11:50 a.m., officers responded to an establishment on the 3000 block of Mission Street on reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from stab wounds. Officers, along with responding medics rendered aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released. Police have not made any arrests in the case. Information about a suspect was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Woman Helps Palo Alto Police Arrest Duo Suspected In Several Auto Burglaries

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Officers arrested a pair of suspected burglars last week who police say are connected to several vehicle break-ins, thanks to the help of one of the victims. On Jan. 20, police received multiple reports of auto burglaries that evening, with several victims saying thieves broke into their cars while they were out dining. One of the victims informed officers that she was tracking an electronic device stolen from her vehicle and traced it to a parking lot in Mountain View. Officers located and followed the vehicle to other locations before pulling it over in Los Altos for...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Residents Escape Pleasanton House Fire; Neighbors Evacuated

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Residents of a home in Pleasanton escaped a large fire early Monday morning that forced neighbors to evacuate. Pleasanton police said the fire was reported at around 4:19 a.m. on the 5200 block of Pleasant Hill Road just east of Foothill Road and south of Stoneridge Dr. Officers went door-to-door to evacuate the neighboring houses as the billowing flames consumed the garage and front portion of the house. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire was not known. Additional information from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department was not immediately available. In public safety, every call is different. ☎️ This morning we rushed to a house fire, which the residents already evacuated. While firefighters contained the flames, our officers helped evacuate neighbors. 🚒 🚔 Thankfully, nobody was injured & the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/LImFAuyUUc — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) January 24, 2022
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Man Found Dead In Antioch Shopping Center Parking Lot

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch were investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022 in a shopping center parking lot near State Route 4. The Antioch Police Department Twitter account posted about the activity shortly before 3:30 p.m., asking the public to avoid the area of Delta Fair Boulevard and Buchanan Road due to an incident. ⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️ APD Officers are working an incident in the area of Delta Fair Blvd and Buchannon Rd. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you have a life threatening emergency or are reporting a crime in-progress. pic.twitter.com/QgytB9QV7B — Antioch Police...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Bruno Police Searching For Suspects In Attempted Armed Robbery At Jewelry Store

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – San Bruno Police requested the public’s help Tuesday in locating five suspects who attempted an armed robbery at a jewelry store last Friday, one of whom pulled a gun on the store’s owner. At 1:06 p.m. Friday, Officers responded to reports of the attempted robbery at the S & L Gem Company in the Tanforan Mall. The officers learned from the store’s owner that the incident occurred earlier, when five men approached the store and one of them pulled out a crowbar. “The store owner yelled at the male to stop. The male then smashed a glass...
SAN BRUNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Westbound Carquinez Bridge Reopens After Being Shut Down For Police Activity

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reopened the westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 at the Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo early Tuesday, more than seven hours after the lanes were closed due to police activity. The CHP closed the westbound lanes shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and reopened them at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers were using Interstate 780 eastbound to 680 southbound, to westbound Highway 4 to get back on Interstate 80. CHP first issued a severe traffic alert due to the police activity around 7 p.m. No further information was immediately available about the incident.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Arrest Suspect Caught on Video Assaulting Elderly Asian Woman in Chinatown

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect who was wanted for shoving an elderly Asian woman to the ground earlier this month. The assault that was captured on video happened on January 10 on the 300 block of 9th Street near Franklin. The woman who was attacked can be seen walking westbound on 9th toward Franklin when a man came up behind her and pushed her, causing her to fall on the ground. The man kept walking northbound on Franklin Street and was not located. Police said a witness saw the victim had minor...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former IRS Agent Arrested In Alleged Ponzi Scheme That Cost Elderly Santa Rosa Victim $1M

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A former IRS agent and current Southern California tax professional was arrested last week and accused of running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded an elderly Santa Rosa woman of more than $1 million over seven years. On Monday, Santa Rosa police identified the suspect as Elana Cohen-Roth, 77, of Marina Del Rey. Police said Cohen-Roth’s Ponzi scheme consisted of making interest payments to her investors/victims, while using incoming “investment” funds to allow for her lavish lifestyle. The victim initially reported the alleged fraud in December 2020, telling police she had entrusted a significant amount of funds to...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

2-Alarm San Jose Townhouse Fire Extinguished; Firefighter Hospitalized After Fall from Roof

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Jose were able to extinguish a two-alarm fire at a townhouse late Monday morning, but one firefighter was hospitalized after falling from a roof, according to authorities. A Twitter post by the San Jose Fire Department said that firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in a 2-story townhouse on the 1800 block of Ashmeade Court at around 11:45 a.m. A second alarm was called at the fire as a precaution. Residents were asked to avoid the area. The fire was knocked down within a half an hour, according to subsequent tweets, but one firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries after falling from a low roof during the fire attack. UPDATE: Ashmeade fire knocked down. 1 firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries after falling from roof during fire attack. Currently being evaluated on scene. No other injuries reported. Cause of fire not yet known. pic.twitter.com/MuasJ0a5gv — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 24, 2022 That firefighter was later transported to the hospital for evaluation. The fire was contained to the one vacant unit and appears to have started in the attic. Fire officials said no residents were displaced by the fire. The cause is being investigated.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy