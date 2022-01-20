ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo scoring an F

By In Joe we trust
Bay Area Sports Page
Bay Area Sports Page
 6 days ago

McVay says F the Draftpicks! I’m trying to win a Super Bowl! He’s all in and it didn’t matter how much it cost him to get rid of his Weak link....

www.ninersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Reveals Honest Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite the fact he was the subject of trade rumors last offseason and the 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo has been San Francisco’s unquestioned starting quarterback this year. The 49ers having his eventual replacement already on the roster has not affected Garoppolo’s play this season....
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Shanahan on the early season losses: That’s why we’re the team we are right now

How about that for a weekend of football? It looked as though each road team would come away victorious until the Chiefs snatched the win in the final seconds from the Bills. The 49ers did not disappoint against the Packers. The cold weather affected the offense’s play, while the defense looked as they usually do, and the special teams, of all units, were the difference in the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#American Football#Trade Value#Superbowl
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
Ok Magazine

Aaron Rodgers Considering Pulling A 'Tom Brady' After Green Bay Packers Loss: 'He Is Looking To Give It A Go With Another Team,' Source Spills

All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Stafford has great quote about Bucs’ defensive mistake

The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Bay Area Sports Page

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date with the latest sports news from around The Bay including, commentary analysis, photos and videos about the 49ers along with other sports teams around the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bay Area Sports Page keeps you connected with your favorite teams and games – all in one place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy