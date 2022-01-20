ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate passes bills aimed at ransomware, data breaches

 6 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate passed a package of legislation on Wednesday aimed at preventing data security breaches and requiring victims and law enforcement officials to be notified when they do happen.

The bills’ passage comes barely two weeks after the state’s unemployment compensation system acknowledged that hackers changed bank account information in some recipients’ accounts, so that payments went to the hackers instead.

Both bills passed nearly along party lines and go to the House of Representatives. Democrats said they were seeking changes to make some provisions more workable for state agencies.

One bill would require the state to develop a strategy to prevent and respond to ransomware attacks. It also would bar state and local governments from using public money to pay for an extortion attempt during a ransomware attack.

It includes an exception for the governor to allow it while a disaster emergency declaration is in force.

The bill, however, does allow state agencies to buy insurance coverage for ransomware attacks. The bill also sets criminal penalties for perpetrators and allows victims to sue for damages.

The other bill would require any state agency, school district or local government agency to notify victims within seven days of determining a breach of personal information.

The bill applies to state contractors. That provision was added after the state Health Department last year that performed COVID-19 contact tracing because state officials said its employees exposed the private medical information of more than 70,000 residents.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Like colossal scars from old war wounds, culm banks and treeless stretches of pitted black and gray ground mark Luzerne County from top to bottom. Rust orange water seeps — sometimes gushes — from holes in the ground created decades ago, pouring acid into our waterways.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California city voted Tuesday night to require gun owners to carry liability insurance in what's believed to be the first measure of its kind in the United States. The San Jose City Council overwhelmingly approved the measure despite opposition from gun owners...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With former President Donald Trump holding off on making a new endorsement in Pennsylvania's closely watched Republican primary for U.S. Senate, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is turning to other influencers in the party in hopes of generating conservative enthusiasm. Sen. Ted Cruz...
NEW YORK — The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant. Just 40% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose, according...
WILKES-BARRE — The city's Office of Economic & Community Development detailed how it spent federal funds in 2021 and sought input on where to direct the money this year. At a public hearing Tuesday afternoon at City Hall the OECD staff listed the expenditures funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program and the HOME Investment Partnership Program. The funding paid for demolitions, street paving, home rehabilitation, parks, public services and the purchase of equipment for the fire department.
SCRANTON — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin Tuesday announced that the city of Scranton's status as a distressed municipality under Act 47 is terminated. Scranton is the 16th municipality to exit the program. "This is a very special day in Scranton's long and...
A 48-page outside assessment recommending improvements in Luzerne County's Information Technology Department was presented to county council Monday. County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo had requested the review by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) Technology Services Office in November...
Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello began testimony Tuesday at the school fair funding trial by praising success in his district, from the millions of dollars seniors are offered in scholarships to the STEM academy, the Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) Academy and the new Business Academy.
