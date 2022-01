Sky Studios CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Variety International Achievement in Television Award, to be presented at global content market MipTV in Cannes in April. Frot-Coutaz was the Head of EMEA at YouTube and CEO of Fremantle before joining Sky Studios last year. The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated leadership and innovation in the international television marketplace. In her long and distinguished career, Frot-Coutaz has led some of the TV and streaming industry’s most forward-looking organizations as they evolve in the new media landscape. This year will mark Frot-Coutaz’s first full year as CEO...

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO