Greg Kade, well-loved former police officer and board member of Family Worship Center, has died

Kade(Facebook photo)

A well-loved former police officer and board member of Family Worship Center in Beckley has died, Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter announced Wednesday.

Gregory Shawn Kade, 46, passed away Tuesday, following an unexpected and short illness that started around Christmas. Many in Beckley and Raleigh County prayed for Kade to recover and sent messages of support to his wife, Melissa.

Kade was the father of three children, Van Meter said.

"Greg leaves behind a law enforcement community, as well as many friends and loved ones, that will never forget his dedication, hard work and friendship," Van Meter said in a public statement. "Please remember his wife, children and family in your thoughts and prayers."

Kade was born in Beckley and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1993. He told The Register-Herald in 2019 that he had briefly lived in Queens, New York.

He joined the Raleigh Sheriff's Office in 2002, when Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore was sheriff. Van Meter said Kade joined the Special Response Team, eventually working his way to commander.

Kade served as the officer-in-charge of the School Resource Division in the latter years of his law enforcement career.

He retired in 2021, after nearly 19 years of service.

Kade was active in his church, Family Worship Center, where he served as a board member.

"Greg was a friend and counselor to many, making himself available to whoever, whenever," said Van Meter.

Local attorney Paul Roop counted Kade as his best friend.

"Greg was a guy who was kind of larger than life, who was really passionate about whatever he was doing," said Roop, adding that he is still processing the loss. "I think that's what attracts people, and it certainly attracted them to him, and he was totally just loyal to friends.

"Greg was the guy that made everybody feel protected and safe and like he had your back."

He said that he and Kade shared an interest in firearms.

"He and I taught a handgun class together," he said. "He had a ball doing that stuff."

Roop said that Kade had a strong Christian faith.

"The one ray of sunshine in this whole thing, I'm confident I know where he's at," said Roop. "That's the one thing I can say I feel good about."

Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth said that Kade worked as a deputy during the same time that Duckworth was West Virginia State Police trooper.

"Greg was a great policeman," Duckworth said. "I worked on the road with him, backing each other on calls.

"Greg was a gentleman," he recalled. "He was a family man, and he was that guy that everybody wanted to go through the door with.

"If I have to kick in a door or go after a bad guy, you always wanted Greg Kade with you. He was a good guy."

Many posted on Facebook, expressing sadness and support for the Kade family.

"I worked on the other side of the radio with Greg Kade for several years," Ericka Acord posted. " My heart breaks for his family and friends. He was one of the nicest guys, ever."

Nick Manning of Grandview posted that he had met Kade as a young man.

"From the ripe age of 19, fresh out of the police academy, you led me and guided me to be the best police officer I could be," Manning wrote. "You taught me how to treat people and to be fair.

"We were at Walmart a month or two ago and talked in Walmart until our wives got mad and left us. We sat and laughed at them leaving.

"It still doesn’t seem real. I’m going to miss you, brother!"

Tammy Hopkins, a longtime City of Beckley employee, asked for prayer for the Kade family.

"He was taken way too soon," Hopkins added. "He was a great person."