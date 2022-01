The moment that sci-fi fans have been waiting for might finally be coming in August. For years, we've been clamoring for a 4K of blu-ray release of James Cameron's The Abyss. While it was announced that he was working on bringing it to the format it seemed to go absolutely silent. Now after years of being patient, there's a strong rumor that looks like the film will finally be coming home in August. There has been no official word or announcement from Cameron at this time but it looks like something is finally happening with it.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO