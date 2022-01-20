ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Secretary Campbell

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke with Australian Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade...

www.state.gov

U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Joly spoke about our shared concerns regarding the threat Russia poses to Ukraine and efforts to encourage Russia to choose diplomacy and de-escalation.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with EU High Representative Borrell

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The Secretary and High Representative discussed their close coordination, alongside NATO Allies and European partners, to respond to Russia’s continued deeply troubling military buildup in and near Ukraine. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that further Russian aggression against Ukraine will be met with swift, severe, and coordinated consequences.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss next steps following the January 12 NATO-Russia Council. The United States and NATO are ready to meet again with Russia and are committed to pursuing continued diplomacy and reciprocal dialogue. The United States and its NATO Allies are united on the diplomatic path forward and urge Russia to take immediate action to deescalate its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
defense.gov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov, to discuss Russia’s ongoing and unprovoked military build-up in and around Ukraine. Secretary Austin reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including ongoing efforts to build the capacity of Ukraine’s forces through the provision of defensive assistance. The leaders expressed support for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and committed to continuing their close coordination.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with the Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives al-Halbousi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives (COR), Mohammed al-Halbousi. Secretary Blinken congratulated the Speaker on his re-election and expressed appreciation for the role that the COR plays in Iraq’s democratic process and its work to uphold Iraq’s national sovereignty. The Secretary discussed the important work ahead, including the formation of a new government that will address the urgent challenges facing Iraq. The Secretary underlined U.S. support for a stable, prosperous, democratic, and unified Iraq.
defense.gov

Readout of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Laura Cooper's Participation in a Multinational Roundtable on Ukraine

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth provided the following readout:. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, Laura Cooper participated in a virtual meeting of NATO colleagues from Canada, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom today to discuss the security situation in Ukraine. They...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German Chancellor Scholz

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Berlin today. Chancellor Scholz and Secretary Blinken reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthen the U.S. – Germany partnership and emphasized the importance of the transatlantic bond to global security and prosperity. The Chancellor and the Secretary reiterated our steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and joint commitment to impose massive consequences and severe costs should Russia escalate its aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China and our shared determination to uphold universal values. The two further noted the urgency of reaching an understanding on a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before the window to do so closes.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Ukraine and Germany

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kyiv and Berlin from January 18-20, 2022. The trip follows extensive diplomacy with our European Allies and partners about a united approach to address the threat Russia poses to Ukraine and our joint efforts to encourage it to choose diplomacy and de-escalation in the interests of security and stability.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken to Deliver a Speech on the Crisis in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on the crisis in Ukraine at 9:45 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 20, 2022 (3:45 p.m. CET) from Berlin, Germany. Atlantik-Brücke in partnership with the American Council on Germany, the German Marshall Fund of the United States, and Aspen Institute Germany will host Secretary Blinken for his remarks.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell, and Polish Defense Minister Błaszczak

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone yesterday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and the OSCE Chair, represented by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak. Secretary Blinken and his counterparts discussed the unprovoked and destabilizing buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine’s border and the need to de-escalate tensions. The Secretary emphasized the importance of diplomatic engagement, including in the U.S.-Russia Strategic Security Dialogue, the NATO-Russia Council, and the OSCE. He welcomed Poland’s proposal as OSCE Chair for a revitalized security dialogue at OSCE, where 57 nations, including Russia and Ukraine, as well as the members of NATO and the EU and other nations, are represented. The Secretary said he would continue to urge Russia to choose the path of diplomacy and de-escalation and make clear that any further Russian attack on Ukraine would come at a high cost to Moscow.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a Joint Press Availability

FOREIGN MINISTER KULEBA: (Via interpreter) Good afternoon. I will wait for Secretary Blinken to turn on. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. FOREIGN MINISTER KULEBA: (Via interpreter) Good afternoon. We just completed our negotiations with my colleague and friend, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, and it was our pleasure to greet him in Kyiv today.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the EU Foreign Affairs Council

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated virtually in today’s EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) at the invitation of EU High Representative Josep Borrell. The Secretary briefed his EU counterparts on his January 18-21 visit to Kyiv, Berlin, and Geneva as part of the U.S. diplomatic effort to address Russia’s unprovoked military build-up near and in Ukraine and continued aggression against Ukraine. He emphasized the United States will continue to coordinate closely on next steps to deter Russian aggression with the EU and member states, in addition to NATO, the OSCE, and Allies and partners more broadly. The Secretary reaffirmed that any further military incursion into Ukraine will be met with swift, severe, and coordinated consequences. The Secretary welcomed EU and member state efforts to strengthen the U.S.-EU relationship and address global challenges together.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Dana Bash of CNN State of the Union

QUESTION: Joining me now to talk about all this is Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Thank you so much for joining me. Let’s start with that new British intelligence that the Russian Government is planning to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine. Does the U.S. agree with that view?
UN News Centre

Readout of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar’s virtual call with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia

In her virtual discussion with H.E. Mr. Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar Ms. Noeleen Heyzer urged for immediate action based on strengthened United Nations - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) cooperation to prevent further deterioration of the situation in Myanmar and address the desperate needs of its people. She expressed deep concern about continued intensification of military operations, including aerial attacks in parts of the country, emphasising that the people of Myanmar needed to see indicators and results on the ground, requiring any goodwill to be demonstrated in concrete terms.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Bettina Schausten of ZDF “Heute Journal”

QUESTION: (Via interpreter) After talks in Berlin and before the meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva tomorrow, I would now like to welcome the American Secretary of State, Mr. Blinken. Good evening. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good evening. Great to be with you. QUESTION: (Via interpreter) First of all, how high...
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Before Their Meeting

FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV: (Via interpreter) State Secretary, colleagues, we’re very grateful to you for this proposal to hold talks in Geneva in the context of the work that was started on the security guarantees. When you made the phone call to me and proposed that we meet to achieve greater clarity with regard to our concerns, we believed that to be a very good idea, because we believe that it would help you come up with concrete answers to our concerns, to our proposals, and, if need be, to come up with counter proposals.
