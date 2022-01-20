ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary Blinken to Deliver a Speech on the Crisis in Ukraine

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on the crisis in Ukraine at 9:45 a.m. EST...

www.state.gov

MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Moscow would face severe response to invasion, warns Blinken as talks end

Moscow would face a “swift, severe and a united response” if it invaded Ukraine, US secretary of state Antony Blinken warned as talks with Russia’s foreign minister broke up with no breakthroughs.The pair agreed to keep up diplomatic contacts, and Mr Blinken described the talks with Sergei Lavrov as frank and useful.He said Washington had agreed to provide a written response to Russia over its demands for a pledge that Ukraine will never join Nato.Russia has bolstered its military deployment on the border with Ukraine to 106,000 troops, as well as air and sea power, according to western and...
The Independent

What next in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine?

Mounting tensions between Ukraine and Russia has led the Foreign Office to begin withdrawing some staff and dependents from the embassy in Kyiv Here we look at the background to the situation and what might happen next:– What is the cause of the tension between Russia and Ukraine?Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 but maintained close economic and cultural links with Russia.Alarmed by Ukraine’s move towards closer ties with the European Union and a popular uprising which forced out Moscow-leaning president Viktor Yanukovych  Russia annexed the strategically important Crimean peninsula in 2014.Mr Putin wants Ukraine to remain...
CBS News

Secretary Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's president about escalating tensions with Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday to discuss the escalating tensions with Russia. Timothy Frye, the Marshall D. Shulman professor of post-Soviet foreign policy at Columbia University and author of "Weak Strongman: The Limits of Power in Putin's Russia," Timothy Frye explains what the U.S. is promising Ukraine.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German Chancellor Scholz

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Berlin today. Chancellor Scholz and Secretary Blinken reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthen the U.S. – Germany partnership and emphasized the importance of the transatlantic bond to global security and prosperity. The Chancellor and the Secretary reiterated our steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and joint commitment to impose massive consequences and severe costs should Russia escalate its aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China and our shared determination to uphold universal values. The two further noted the urgency of reaching an understanding on a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before the window to do so closes.
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla today. They discussed a broad range of issues including Russia’s concerning military build-up on Ukraine’s borders and regional issues. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Secretary Shringla agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities and reiterated the importance of a strong U.S.-India partnership to mitigate the COVID-19 Omicron variant’s rapid advance.
