Secretary Blinken to Deliver a Speech on the Crisis in Ukraine

Moscow would face a “swift, severe and a united response” if it invaded Ukraine, US secretary of state Antony Blinken warned as talks with Russia’s foreign minister broke up with no breakthroughs.The pair agreed to keep up diplomatic contacts, and Mr Blinken described the talks with Sergei Lavrov as frank and useful.He said Washington had agreed to provide a written response to Russia over its demands for a pledge that Ukraine will never join Nato.Russia has bolstered its military deployment on the border with Ukraine to 106,000 troops, as well as air and sea power, according to western and...
