Secretary Blinken to Deliver a Speech on the Crisis in Ukraine

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Berlin today. Chancellor Scholz and Secretary Blinken reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthen the U.S. – Germany partnership and emphasized the importance of the transatlantic bond to global security and prosperity. The Chancellor and the Secretary reiterated our steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and joint commitment to impose massive consequences and severe costs should Russia escalate its aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China and our shared determination to uphold universal values. The two further noted the urgency of reaching an understanding on a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before the window to do so closes.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO