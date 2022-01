Arizona State has hired former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and adviser to head coach Herm Edwards. Billick, who last coached in 2007 with the Ravens, is the third former NFL head coach on the ASU staff, joining Edwards and Marvin Lewis, also an adviser to Edwards. The 67-year-old Billick had been working as an analyst for NFL Network.

