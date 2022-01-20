ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
André Leon Talley Was Black Excellence in Action

By Raven Smith
 6 days ago
It’s hard not to fall into clichés when talking about the death of a fashion titan like André Leon Talley, but they all hold true. He was, of course, a trailblazer, a legend, an icon. His career trajectory is well-known, working with a delectable mix of it-people and it-publications: He apprenticed...

Elle

Celebrities Pay Tribute To Legendary Fashion Journalist André Leon Talley, After He Died Aged 73

André Leon Talley, the beloved fashion journalist, has sadly died, after suffering from a heart attack, aged 73. The former creative director of Vogue - who was the first black person to be given the role - had an enormously impressive career spanning four decades, with early roles at publications such as Interview Magazine, Women's Wear Daily and the New York Times.
Images of the Week: The Fashion World Mourns André Leon Talley

This week, the legendary Vogue fashion editor André Leon Talley died at the age of 73. A true trailblazer, Talley was the first Black creative director at Vogue, and previously worked with Diana Vreeland and Andy Warhol. “The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of André’s, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly—no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him,” said Anna Wintour on Wednesday.
Julia Fox’s Schiaparelli Jacket Is Her Boldest Look Yet

Over the past few weeks, the rapid ascent of Julia Fox from cult actor and downtown It girl to one of the most feverishly watched fashion plates in the world has captured the attention of fashion followers at what feels like record speed. (Although her regular “Fox News” dispatches for Interview magazine on her budding romance with Kanye West may have helped a little with that too.) So it came as little surprise to see her make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this morning to attend the Kenzo show—the debut collection from West’s long-time friend Nigo, the first Japanese designer to helm the brand since Kenzo Takada himself—even if the look she chose to wear was far from expected.
Andy Warhol
Diana Vreeland
André Leon Talley
Remembering André Leon Talley, a Fashion Oracle and an Entirely Original Man

André Leon Talley's reputation preceded him—how could it not? A swaggering fashion oracle shaped by the legendary Diana Vreeland, for whom he worked at the Costume Institute of the Met, spraying mannequins gold for “Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design” and interpreting her cryptic injunctions (and to whom he later read by her bedside when her eyesight failed her, each fueled by thimblefuls of vodka), and in Warhol’s legendary Factory, and in the scrappy trenches at the Paris frontline of Women’s Wear Daily, and as the recipient of a Gatsby confetti of crepe de chine shirts from his intimate friend Karl Lagerfeld, and the confidences of Loulou de la Falaise and Betty Catroux and Tina Chow and Paloma Picasso and Diane von Furstenberg.
Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large.
Bonus: Remembering the iconic, complicated André Leon Talley

Since he died this week, André Leon Talley has been described over and over again as "larger than life." But on this episode, brought to us by our friends at NPR's It's Been a Minute podcast, three queer Black men talk about the smaller, more personal moments that made Talley such an icon in the fashion world — and in the broader culture.
Though the fall 2022 womenswear season has not begun in earnest yet, the collections shown amidst the men’s and couture shows have displayed a fascination with breasts. Here’s a drawing of a breast, the outline of a bosom, a totally sheer top… all designed by men. Hmm. British designer Talia Byre is too sensitive to a woman’s life and too tuned-in to the geography of a woman’s mind to be so obvious with her stitchings up and dressings down of femininity.
Forever André: Anna Wintour on Her Extraordinary Friend and Colleague

André (and my dog Scout) on Long Island in 2009. Photo courtesy of Lisa Love. André Leon Talley and I first met in 1983. Grace Mirabella, the then editor of Vogue, had just hired me as the magazine’s creative director, while André was its fashion news director. He’d arrived at Vogue having been at the Costume Institute, Interview, and the Paris bureau of WWD, where he was the toast of the town.
For the Photographer Nadia Lee Cohen, Dressing Up is a Profession

Nadia Lee Cohen’s new book Hello, My Name Is… (Idea Books) contains 33 portraits of the photographer. But this is no study in self portraiture. In it, Cohen cosplays as different characters inspired by random name tags that she’s collected over the years. A character named Teena looks like a front-desk clerk for a 1950s motel. (She obviously loves chain-smoking, and checks in guests with a glass of vodka in her hand.) There’s also Jeff, a diabetic who sports a bolo tie, and gives off two different vibes: either a corny sheriff or someone who sits on the couch to watch T.V. all day.
Inside Julia Fox’s Sensational and Surreal Trip to Schiaparelli Couture

There is no milestone quite like your first trip to the couture collections—just ask Julia Fox. This week Uncut Gems star made the trip to Paris for a whirlwind weekend of fittings for one-of-a-kind pieces, quality time with her design heroes, and time spent in the City of Lights with her boyfriend, Kanye West. Though she’d already experienced the bustle of fashion month, couture took things to another level. “I feel like the whole trip has been a highlight, to be honest,” Fox shared from Paris. “Creating a custom Schiaparelli look, having dinner at Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy’s home, and the Schiaparelli show which had me levitating into another future dimension.”
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The lonely final years of André Leon Talley: The 300 lb. fashion icon led a solitary life in a New York suburb, where he spent his last days trying to protect himself from the coronavirus that would ultimately kill him

André Leon Talley, a fashion icon and driving and driving force behind Vogue's success, spent his last days secluded at home trying to protect himself from the coronavirus that would ultimately kill him, the DailyMail.com has learned. Before the pandemic, he was — at more than 300 lb. —...
The Independent

Thierry Mugler death: Celebrated French fashion designer dies aged 73

Celebrated French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died on Sunday (23 January) at the age of 73.Mugler’s team announced the avant-garde designer’s passing by sharing a black box on his personal social media account late Sunday night.The caption read: “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday 23 January 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace.”His agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot reportedly confirmed that Mugler died from natural causes. The Independent has reached out to Rougeot for comment. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, Carla Bruni and Georgia May Jagger mourned Mugler’s passing, remembering him...
Olivier Rousteing’s Favorite Trudon Candle Gets the Balmain Treatment

If Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing’s world had a signature scent, it would be that of Trudon’s Ernesto candle. The scent—inspired by the concept of tropical, masculine elegance, as imaginarily embodied by the likes of Ernesto "Che" Guevara—exudes notes of cedarwood and cigar, along with grapefruit and a bit of gunpowder. And now, Rousteing’s beloved Trudon candle has received the Balmain treatment, with a limited-edition version that reflects the distinctive je ne sais quoi of both storied Parisian brands.
IndieWire

‘Master’ Review: Regina Hall Stands Atop a Towering and Inventive Shot in the Arm for Black Horror

Mariama Diallo’s “Master” isn’t the kind of traumatic horror film that interrogates racism solely as a fright in itself. Diallo is too smart for that. This mesmerizing freak out, a psychologically brutal witch and ghost story, pulls in viewers with smart writing, and even more brilliant performances. It explicates colorism, racial passing, micro-aggressions, and the crushing pressures of Black Excellence not as history-teaching, example-making cudgels, but as illnesses that live and breathe beneath and above the surface of America. Set in the imposing halls of Ancaster College, a prestigious northeastern institution so exclusive it counts itself above Harvard (even FDR...
Vibe

Tina Knowles-Lawson Debunks Stereotypes In America In Docuseries ‘Profiled: The Black Man’

Tina Knowles-Lawson is set to executive produce a new docuseries called Profiled: The Black Man. Presented by discovery+ and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, the four-part series examines “the origins of the widespread stereotypes that have permeated society and impacted the lives of Black men in America for centuries.” “The depictions we constantly see of Black men frequently minimizes the depth of who they are. Society has characterized Black men by stories told through biased and racially tinted lenses,” said Knowles-Lawson in a press release. “Profiled: The Black Men is a love letter to Black men telling them we see them and that they...
