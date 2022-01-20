California Schools Pull Ancient Aztec Chant After First Amendment Battle With Parents

Credit where it’s due: Milpitas schools were the first in California to favor at-home learning during omicron. I understand: this is an emergency. We needn’t get bogged in needless bickering. Just the same, fair is fair, and true is true. And despite Milpitas school bus drivers having called in sick over the past couple weeks, Milpitas Unified School District (MUSD) still got thrown under the bus.

MILPITAS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO