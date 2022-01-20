ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Schools Pull Ancient Aztec Chant After First Amendment Battle With Parents

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
 6 days ago
The state settled a lawsuit that alleged affirmations in new ethnic studies curriculum invoke specific deities and are...

Jenna Navarro
6d ago

ARE U KIDDING ME!!!!! Man, their are some pretty bored PEOPLE..... I'm surprised the PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE hasn't been taken away and banned from schools all because it says "ONE NATION UNDER GOD"..... All because the word GOD being RELIGIOUS

Jesus Gabriel Meraz
6d ago

I'm glad that even in California we as people and parents can still have a voice and make a difference. Way to go concerned citizens, way to go....

