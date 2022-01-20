California Schools Pull Ancient Aztec Chant After First Amendment Battle With Parents
The state settled a lawsuit that alleged affirmations in new ethnic studies curriculum invoke specific deities and are...www.newsweek.com
The state settled a lawsuit that alleged affirmations in new ethnic studies curriculum invoke specific deities and are...www.newsweek.com
ARE U KIDDING ME!!!!! Man, their are some pretty bored PEOPLE..... I'm surprised the PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE hasn't been taken away and banned from schools all because it says "ONE NATION UNDER GOD"..... All because the word GOD being RELIGIOUS
I'm glad that even in California we as people and parents can still have a voice and make a difference. Way to go concerned citizens, way to go....
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 12