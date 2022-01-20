Rebel Wilson’s Transformation Is Seriously Head-Turning

Splash News

Rebel Wilson’s transformation is blowing our minds! The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect star has already dropped a staggering 77 pounds since she began her health journey back in 2020; and it doesn’t look like she is showing any signs of slowing down, as the very latest picture she shared to her Instagram on Sunday, January 9th was perhaps the most head-turning one yet!

The Australian actress posted a stunning picture of herself in her very on-trend workout gear, which consisted of matching turquoise leggings and a crop top, as well as baby pink sneakers. The How To Be Single actress flaunted her newly slimmed down silhouette while posing for the camera, and tagged the picture: “Rebel Rising,” followed by a winky face emoji and “#2022.”

Many of Rebel's 10.4 million followers – some of whom are pretty well known – couldn’t wait to praise the actress on her incredible transformation. Mindy Kaling said that the Hustle actress was, "Beautiful!!" while radio host Brittany Hockley wrote, "Ummm ok," followed by a fire emoji. "You’re amazing," someone else commented, followed by a star emoji, while another fan wrote, "You are an inspiration!" "Amazing transformation. Good for you," wrote another IG user, while several hundreds if not thousands of the 3,000 plus comments consisted of a combination of fire, heart, and heart-eyes emojis.

Wilson was very open about her reasons to go on this health journey, revealing that she wanted to get fitter in order to improve her fertility. "I’ve been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I’m hoping at some point I may have a family of my own," the Isn't It Romantic actress told The Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine back in October. "But it’s still a bit unclear whether that’ll be the case. I feel like it’s not over yet. It’s kind of an emotional roller coaster. But I’ve been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be."

While we – as well as the rest of her fans and a whole host of famous faces – are super-impressed with her weight loss and overall fitness journey, Rebel confessed that her own team weren’t as supportive of her health journey as they should have been. The Bridesmaids actress said that while their comments weren’t malicious, per se, her team did worry that she would struggle to find work in the future, as she has somewhat been typecast as the "funny fat girl." Wilson told the BBC last year: "I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually here in Hollywood when I said, 'OK I'm gonna do this year of health. I feel like I'm really gonna physically transform and change my life.' And they were like, 'Why? Why would you want to do that?' Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."

Wilson added: "I was still very confident being bigger and you know loved myself. I would rock a red carpet and was probably double the size and sometimes triple the weight of other actresses, but like I still felt confident in that. But I knew deep down inside some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing was not healthy. Like I did not need a tub of ice cream every night... That was me, kind of numbing emotions using food, which wasn't the healthiest thing."