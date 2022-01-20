ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: Separated by COVID-19, couple married 80 years reunited in hospital

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas — It was a happy reunion for a Texas couple married for 80 years.

Sterman Young and his wife, Virgie Potts Young, were both diagnosed with COVID-19 and have been separated because of it, KCBD-TV reported. Sterman Young has been at Covenant Health for the past 10 days, the television station reported.

His wife is not a patient at the hospital but was able to see her husband for the first time since both contracted the virus.

It has been one of the few times the couple has been apart. They applied for a marriage license in Cotton County, Oklahoma, and were married there on July 3, 1941, according to Oklahoma online marriage records.

Sterman Young, 100, was born June 9, 1921, in Jean, Texas and lived on a farm, according to online military and census records. Virgie Potts Young, 96, was also raised on a farm, KCBD reported.

The couple settled in Post, Texas, in 1947, after Sterman Young served during World War II. They had three children -- a son and two daughters -- two granddaughters and great-grandchildren, the television station reported.

In 2016, the Texas House of Representatives issued a resolution congratulating the couple on their 75th wedding anniversary, KCBD reported.

Sterman Young enjoyed a successful career in the Texas oilfields, while his wife worked at the Postex Cotton Mill and as a bookkeeper for several businesses, the resolution stated.

The couple told KCBD that their aim is to continue to love each other and stick to “till death do us part” forever.

Witness at officers' trial says he believed Floyd would die

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — A bystander who feared George Floyd would die under the knee of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin wept on the stand Tuesday at the federal civil rights trial of three other officers, as prosecutors attempted to show that even people without medical training knew Floyd needed help.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Prosecution witnesses say they feared for Floyd's life

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Prosecutors at the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights are trying to show that even bystanders knew the Black man needed help, while the officers failed to act as former Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
