Break Down the Doors of Castle Morihisa this February. Let me start this article thusly – Castle Morihisa has the potential to be the next Slay the Spire. I only managed to demo it briefly on Steam, but I was unable to put it down. And keep in mind that’s as I kept dying over and over again, which says something. If you’re a fan of challenging rogulike deckbuilders, you’re in luck. Castle Morihisa is bringing us that flavor this February 10th. Better yet, it’s slated to come to PC and Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO