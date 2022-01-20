Germantown Municipal School District drops mask requirement

The Germantown Municipal School District will no longer require masks on the district’s campuses.

The suburb’s board of education unanimously voted to change its safety protocols during a special called meeting Wednesday. Masks will be “highly recommended,” mirroring the language of the Tennessee Department of Health. The change is effective Thursday.

During a Dec. 31 special-called meeting, board members put a mask mandate in place said they would revisit the issue Jan. 19. During the meeting they decided to remove the requirement.

The room was filled with parents who wanted masks to be a decision by parents. While there is no public comment during special called meetings, those present — including parents and students — made sure their opinions were heard with posters and t-shirts.

Signs read: “100% parental choice.”

“Freedom.”

“HHS is a prison.”

“Who died?”

“100% Parental Choice” was written on signs and printed in red letters on white t-shirts.

Masks were not discussed until the end of a work session prior to the meeting, but those present held their signs up for board members to see.

“It’s not very kind,” one parent said in an outburst.

Another accused the board of segregation.

“Shame on you,” she said. “Every one of you.”

Board member Amy Eoff said Germantown has seen a deep decline pediatric cases compared to when the board instituted the mandate.

Board member Betsy Landers said one of the primary reasons the mask mandate was put in place was to keep schools open.

Board member Ryan Strain wanted to thank parents who have stepped up and substituted due to COVID-19 absences among staff.

“This is not a political decision,” he said of the board’s action.

Board member Brian Curry said masks have not been in place in other suburban districts and he didn’t want to see Germantown students treated differently.

“We are putting our students and teachers and staff in an adversarial position,” he said, noting the masking was distracting from good the district is doing.

Chairman Angela Griffith described coronavirus as a “rollercoaster,” noting the cases have fluctuated throughout the year.

She said she puts an emphasis on whole-child, which includes students social and emotional well-being.

“We are a place where everybody can come to school and have an option,” she said.

Germantown’s school board first voted for a mask mandate on Dec. 31. Previous masks requirements in the suburb’s schools were based on external factors including mandates by Shelby County Health Department and orders from federal judges.

Griffith noted the “back and forth” of students masking was based on many of those external factors.