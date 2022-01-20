San Francisco overdose deaths decline for first time in 3 years

Accidental overdose deaths in San Francisco have declined for the first time since 2018, the city's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

According to data collected from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, preliminary findings show that accidental overdose deaths were 7% lower in 2021 when compared to 2020.

"As we continue to implement Mental Health SF and invest in critical services like our Street Overdose Response Team, we must look ahead and build on the progress we have," Mayor London Breed said in a press release.

The decline from 700 deaths in 2020 to 650 deaths in 2021 suggests that the investments made into substance abuse treatment, mental health and housing have had a positive impact on those struggling with addiction.

"The City's overdose prevention efforts are designed to have impact by lowering the barriers to treatments and services and encouraging safer use practices that are proven to reduce the risk associated with drug use," the San Francisco Department of Public Health stated.

Fentanyl remains the number one cause of overdose deaths in San Francisco, however, efforts such as the distribution of naloxone have saved thousands of lives.

Between Jan. 1 and Sep. 30, community partners and city services distributed 28,000 naloxone kits, reversing more than 6,800 overdoses, officials said.

"We know that every overdose death is preventable, and we know that we still have a long way to go, but we must act aggressively to ensure that every resident receives the support and services they so desperately need," Breed said.

Naloxone distribution will continue in 2022, as well as expanded overdose prevention efforts.