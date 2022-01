CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA trains have been using the Red-Purple Bypass at Belmont for three months now. On Monday, city leaders officially marked the project’s completion, as they announced the next big CTA project. The Red-Purple Bypass is the first of the $2 billion modernization plans. Brown, Red and Purple Line trains no longer have to wait for each other to cross the junction at Belmont. The CTA announced a new project to improve the 100-year-old tracks between Belmont and Cornelia. It will allow for faster trains and better service. “Continuing operating a busy rail line through outdated infrastructure results in high maintenance cost,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO