The Celtics welcome the Sacramento Kings to TD Garden on Tuesday night but it might not be the last we see of some Kings players in Boston this season. Sacramento has been tossed around left and right as a team to look out for ahead of the Feb. 10 NBA Trade Deadline. The Kings most recently have been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers as a potential suitor for disgruntled guard Ben Simmons, but with so many players seemingly available, maybe the Celtics could make a deal.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO