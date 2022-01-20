ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

HBCU All-Star game coming to Columbus

By Nia Noelle
 6 days ago

According to NBC4i, a one-of-a-kind event will hit the hardwood of Nationwide Arena this spring.

Community leaders revealed Tuesday that the College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza will be held in Columbus.

In 2004 the event became the first college all-star game of its kind to be played in NBA arenas.

And while for many athletes the event is an opportunity to showcase in front of thousands what they can do on the court, it’s also an opportunity to highlight the leaders HBCUs produce off the court.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/hbcu-all-star-game-coming-to-columbus/

