ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

You can't trust Ja Morant's Grizzlies over Giannis's Bucks

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wpaU_0dqP5MEF00

It would simply not be the NBA if we couldn’t debate the most negligible differences between great individual players. The bog-standard conversations of “legacy” and “who’s better?” are to the NBA as peanut butter is to jelly, and Hallmark films are to wholesome.

The latest debate, raised by ESPN’s resident professional take artist, Stephen A. Smith, concerns two of men’s basketball’s current brightest stars: The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant. All numbers via Tipico.

The 27-year-old Giannis happens to be the reigning Finals MVP of the reigning champion Bucks. He’s also a former two-time MVP, former Defensive Player of the Year, and five-time All-Star.

Ho-hum. Yawn. Is that it?

Despite his spry age, Giannis is undoubtedly already an all-time great and (arguably) the best male basketball player alive. And to this point in the 2021-2022 season, Giannis and Milwaukee are humming along at a comfortable fifth place in the NBA’s East (for January, anyway), poised to defend their belt at full strength against all willing contenders come springtime. Giannis and his squad genuinely have nothing to prove, save for getting another ring on their respective fingers.

Does this seem like a superstar concerned about his place in the league or where his team stands?

Meanwhile, Morant, who at this point in his career is still somehow only 22 years old (really?), seems like he might be on a similar career trajectory as his Milwaukee counterpart. After a few years of rough patches, the Grizzlies are third in the West and have won 17 of their last 21 games (including victories over the Jazz, Heat, Warriors, and Nets). They’re thriving largely thanks to over 24 points per game on over 48 percent shooting from Morant.

On their merits, in terms of talent, you might be able to argue Morant over Giannis in some alternate dimension.

But between us, there is one crucial difference: Giannis already has a case chockfull of trophies (see above) and incredible playoff performances (including an immaculate 50-burger to win the title).

Somehow, that isn’t enough to vault him over Morant (in the postseason, no less) for the always entertaining (if ever-perturbed) Mr. Smith:

Hmm, all excellent points, to be sure. But I can’t say I agree!

Morant might have been excellent in a short playoff run (over 30 points a game) with Memphis last year, and this year may be the first time he has a more complementary team, but Giannis’s catalog is, again, the stuff of legend.

In 64 career postseason games, Giannis averages almost 26 points (25.9), 11 rebounds, and five assists. That is a remarkable high level of consistency and, quite frankly, would stand up the test of time to just about any other great player. There are no doubts here that, if given the same sample size, Morant would perhaps replicate that performance. But he hasn’t yet. He, nor his Grizzlies, have even won a single playoff series (though, yes, it certainly seems inevitable). As such, Morant does not get the same benefit of the doubt in the playoffs over someone who could be considered a (or the) face of the NBA.

Bettors with Tipico seem to share a similar sentiment.

Whereas Giannis sits in a strong +320 position to win MVP (only behind the Warriors’ Stephen Curry at +150), Morant is, despite the early season success, only at +1300. To put a cherry on top, Milwaukee is also +700 to win the NBA title, while Memphis lags way behind (+2800), all the way at No. 10, and still has the fifth-best odds to win the West (+1200) behind the Lakers, Jazz, Warriors, and Suns.

We know the Bucks can “turn it on” come May and June, but can the Grizzlies?

It would appear that having been there and done that matters more to both bettors and anyone who wants to talk around the water cooler about the NBA. (Do people still do that in 2022? “Talk” around “water coolers,” that is?).

Stephen A.: We’ll have to agree to disagree about Giannis v. Morant.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Ja Morant
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies' Ja Morant elevating his brand to new heights

Grizzlies star Ja Morant is seeing his brand elevate to new heights, something that could be important for the Grizzlies and the city of Memphis, Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial Appeal writes. Morant has led his team to a 32-16 record on the season, averaging a career-high 25.1 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Ja Morant (personal) not on Grizzlies injury report

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (personal) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the San Antonio Spurs. Morant missed Tuesday's practice, but he is expected to rejoin the team for Wednesday's game in San Antonio. He played 41 minutes on Sunday and scored 35 points with 13 boards, 6 assists, and a steal. The rebounds set a season-high and it was Morant's third straight 30-point game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Espn#Bucks#Tipico#Mvp
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Once Called Him At 4 AM And Picked Him Up On His Private Jet To Play Golf After A Playoff Loss: "I'm Coming To Get You, We'll Go Play Some Golf. Season Is Over, You Need To Get Away."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
NBA
Ok Magazine

Tristan Thompson Heads To Milwaukee Bar After His NBA Loss & Messy Personal Life Crumbles, City Natives On High Alert Over Womanizer's Presence

Tristan Thompson was hit with another blow after losing to the Bucks in Milwaukee. After the Sacramento Kings' devastating loss, Thompson headed straight to a Milwaukee bar to most likely reflect on the game — and his crumbling personal life since news that he fathered a third child with another woman made headlines last month.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says He'd Call Out Magic Johnson If He Criticized His Lakers: "I'd Say, 'If Magic Got Something To Say, Well, Then He Has To Come Over And Say It To Us, To My Face.'"

The 2021/22 NBA season has everybody in the Lakers Nation trying to find solutions to a situation that seemingly doesn't have any. Fans, analysts, former and current players have had something to say about the Purple and Gold, but nobody has actually offered the solution to this. Magic Johnson, James...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
117K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy