When you leave your doctor’s office after a check-up and are told that “all looks good,” what does that really mean?. Odds are the purpose of most medical office visits is to address a known concern like an ache/pain, cold, flu, respiratory concern or anxiety. However, even when the purpose of an office is more specific and evaluates blood pressure, infection, cholesterol or a neurologic concern, are you leaving the office knowing that there are no other health concerns that could (or should) be addressed?

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO