Grizzlies vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (19-19) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 114, Milwaukee Bucks 126 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday Gamer: TOR/DAL; Embiid Goes Off; Ja vs. Giannis; Latest Trade News with @Danny Leroux Join us for the Trade Deadline Sale duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 1:21 AM
Kings finish a 5 game homestand against the Cavs, Lakers, Rockets, Rockets and Pistons with a 2-3 record. Next 7: Bucks (R), Celtics (R), Hawks (R), 76ers (R), Knicks (R), Nets (H) and Warriors (R). – 12:57 AM
Postgame @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌
-Giannis comes up clutch late
-Reliable George Hill making ‘winning plays’
-Khris or Jrue the Bucks second All-Star?
-Bucks finally set to meet the Bulls
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/hK7QVDcFKR – 12:47 AM
“George got to ’em. I thought that was a big difference tonight.”
Coach Bud’s ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/CCr8yYqkaV – 12:28 AM
Feeling good after the win!!
📸: @ScienceinSport pic.twitter.com/h6JaMhzCBU – 12:08 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
That was a loss that made you feel bad about the Grizzlies’ prospects on this road trip — the non-Morant minutes are going to be a big problem until they get some guys back — but as good or better about their prospects on the whole. – 12:07 AM
4th quarter Khris came out to play. @Khris Middleton #NBAAllStar
27 PTS | 7 REB | 7 AST pic.twitter.com/JLsGuz2lHz – 11:41 PM
Standings watch: The Grizzlies lost today, but so did the Utah Jazz (to the Houston Rockets). Memphis loses 1/2 a game on the Suns and Warriors, but stay one game up on the Jazz for the third seed in the Western Conference. – 11:35 PM
A force on the court. @Giannis Antetokounmpo #NBAAllStar
33 PTS | 15 REB | 7 AST | 1 BLK | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/E6wCSL5HWq – 11:32 PM
This was supposed to be Utah’s get right week with home games against the rockets and Pistons, before getting the warriors, Suns, Suns, and Grizzlies, wolves, Nuggets, nets over their next seven. They keep playing like this, where are the wins gonna come from? – 11:30 PM
Bucks get a scrappy win at home against the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/gqOdMTV2Jc – 11:22 PM
Ja Morant:
“I felt like we got all the shots we wanted tonight. Some just didn’t fall.” – 11:17 PM
Jrue Holiday said his COVID-19 test was inconclusive, which placed him into the protocol and prevented his trip to Charlotte.
“I did not have COVID.”
He then added his ankle was “jacked up” anyway, though he’s not sure how it happened v. Toronto. – 11:17 PM
Ja Morant joins us next: Says his job is to take what the defense gives him and it’s his job to be aggressive. Says he feels like they got the shots they wanted tonight, just some of them didn’t fall – 11:17 PM
Nurse on whether he’s encouraged by competing with PHX, MIL, MIA, DAL or discouraged by not coming away with more wins:
“It’s promising for sure, there’s hardly any teams coming into these places and winning.” – 11:11 PM
It got a little shaky late but that’s when you lean on your MVP to shut the door. The Bucks pick up a much needed win. What stood out to you guys?
Postgame @lockedonbucks coming right up.. pic.twitter.com/RtwugONs8G – 11:05 PM
Bucks-Grizzlies should’ve been on national TV. Screw the markets. Two teams fronted by likeable stars who play incredibly hard and fast. What’s not to like?
Memphis impressed me by hanging around without Bane and Brooks. Bucks were just too clever finding the off-ball creases – 11:02 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. talked about the Grizzlies’ mindset when shooting threes. They shot 9-for-40 today.
“If you miss a shot, just keep shooting. Because if you don’t take the shot, that’s even worse.” – 11:00 PM
JJJ says he doesn’t struggle with confidence on shooting. Says he just has to stay with it and just keep shooting. Says losing the confidence and not shooting could be worse than taking and missing the shot – 10:59 PM
JJJ says he and Ja know performances like these are expected of them, especially with the guys out right now, but says great effort from everybody today. Says it was a fight and credits the Bucks for playing well – 10:57 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. joins us next: Says he wanted to emphasize more defensive communication in the second half. – 10:56 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan on Nikola Vučević bouncing back from Monday’s 2-for-13 shooting performance at Memphis with 24-12-3 in tonight’s win against the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/FmJ7GxQIEZ – 10:52 PM
Taylor Jenkins said the backup point guard approach is by committees went with Jarrett Culver first today, but it could be a number of guys going forward. Also talked about playing Ja Morant in longer stretches. – 10:51 PM
Just hooping.
🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/bxx718xslJ – 10:51 PM
The Bucks got buck on Memphis in a 126-116 defeat for the Grizzlies. @EdMemphisPimpin with the Quick Recap: https://t.co/eAw5QlzT4k pic.twitter.com/LBCwVQbpwO – 10:49 PM
Giannis with 33/15/7.
Ja with 33/8/14.
What a battle. pic.twitter.com/eldIAwBvBv – 10:47 PM
Jenkins is with us now: Says great resiliency from their guys. Credits the Bucks for hitting on all cylinders. Says they have a lot of guys playing a lot of different roles but all competing to win – 10:42 PM
An admirable loss for the Grizzlies at Milwaukee. Ja Morant (33) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (29) finished with their most combined points in the same game this season. – 10:36 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jaren Jackson Jr.’s star line tonight vs Bucks: 29pts, 9reb, 4blk
#JarenJacksonJr #NBAAllStar – 10:36 PM
gang fought to the end. pic.twitter.com/4HscZx3tCg – 10:36 PM
Bucks beat the Grizzlies 126-114.
Milwaukee improves to 17-3 this season when Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday all play. – 10:35 PM
Final: Bucks 126 Grizzlies 114
Ja Morant had 33 and 14 assists. JJJ added 29 points. Grizzlies shot 9-40 from deep. Giannis finished with 33 and 15 boards.
Grizzlies got within three late in the fourth after trailing by as many as 17. Bucks are elite when the big 3 play. – 10:35 PM
17-3 when the Big 3 play. pic.twitter.com/Cv5m6v5CXT – 10:34 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant’s stat line tonight vs Bucks: 33pts, 8 reb, 14ast
#JaMorant #NBAAllStar – 10:33 PM
33/15/7 for Gianni’s. It’s just the 5th 30/15/5 statline in an #NBA game since the 2018-19 season. Giannis has 2 of the 5. – 10:32 PM
14 assists ties a career-high for Ja Morant. Most since Feb. 29, 2020 vs. the Lakers. – 10:32 PM
#Bucks win 126-114 and hold off the short-handed #Grizzlies.
Milwaukee improves to 17-3 when its “Big Three” play. – 10:32 PM
The Bucks are 17-3 this season when their Big 3 all play. pic.twitter.com/CY0Fg3IAMt – 10:31 PM
FINAL: Bucks 126, Grizzlies 114
– Antetokounmpo 33pts/15reb/7ast
– Middleton 27pts/7reb/7ast
– Hill 14pts/5reb/6ast
– Portis 14pts/8reb – 10:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Giannis with a mid-range fadeaway, against a great defender, in a clutch situation.
If that becomes part of the bag…good night – 10:31 PM
Things got shaky down the stretch but that will feel good for the Bucks to close out the Grizzlies in a game they should win at home. Several key buckets down the stretch for Giannis slammed the door shut. Just a ho-hum 33 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and a block. – 10:30 PM
Watching Jaren play like this vs Giannis the Bucks reminded me of a conversation I had with Taylor Jenkins in March 2020, right before the pandemic hit – he told me that he thought Jaren could end up looking an awful lot like Giannis. In the 2nd half, he really did: pic.twitter.com/3hAkz1WBvw – 10:30 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo called for his sixth foul though. Budenholzer challenged it. Unsuccessful.
He has fouled out with 39.5 seconds left.
Bucks 122, Grizzlies 112. – 10:29 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has fouled out with 39.5 seconds left, #Bucks up 122-111. – 10:29 PM
Jrue to Giannis for the two-hand slam!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/cgxrIk7Uw5 – 10:27 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo just took that one over late. Big dunk through contact. Hook shot through contact. Fadeaway (with a little contact, I think). – 10:27 PM
Giannis gets a pass to the left of the free throw line, takes two steps, doesn’t dribble and dunks easy with two hands. – 10:25 PM
A silly 31/8/14 for Ja Morant on the road vs the Bucks – 10:24 PM
Giannis always the spoiler – 10:24 PM
I don’t even know how to describe that sequence other than it ended with Giannis Antetokounmpo throwing down a two-hand dunk to give the Bucks a 118-111 lead with 1:55 left.
Antetokounmpo wanted a foul. The Grizzlies wanted a foul. Middleton wanted a foul. Everyone wanted one. – 10:23 PM
I’ve never liked George Hill btw – 10:22 PM
Wow. These Grizzlies FIGHT. – 10:21 PM
The #Grizzlies have cut it to 114-111. – 10:21 PM
6 POINT GAME. KEEP FIGHTING GANG. – 10:20 PM
And there is Antetokounmpo’s fifth personal foul on an illegal screen.
Clarke finishes an alley-oop layup through contact, plus the foul. Five-point game. – 10:20 PM
An offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo is his fifth with 3:02 to go. He’ll stay in. – 10:20 PM
Massive defensive play there from George Hill. Jrue Holiday closed on JJJ and forced a pass, which Hill jumped for a steal.
Use-it-or-lose-it to Bud with a 114-103 lead and 3:34 left. – 10:18 PM
Grizzlies look likely to lose this game but all in all, excellent effort given the difficulty of the opponent and the players who weren’t available. Professional performance. Impressive performances from Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant. Missing a certain three-point threat… – 10:18 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr. following maybe one of the worst halves of his career with probably one of the best. – 10:16 PM
26 points. 10 rebounds. 3 blocks.
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/oN1v4oh6xw – 10:15 PM
Jaren has to put forth more effort to crash the boards
Milwaukee is using the rebounds to start runs nearly all noght – 10:15 PM
Too much Kris Middleton – 10:13 PM
Khris Middleton just drove to start a series of around-the-horn passes where every one of his teammates passed up a 3, only to pass it back to him.
He caught in the left corner, jabstepped and hit a contested 3. Might be the most Middleton thing I’ve ever seen. – 10:12 PM
Memphis has struggled shooting all night as The Bucks have been pretty solid shooting. Somehow the Grizzlies are still in this game with just under 9 minutes left in regulation.
Ja is currently the game high scorer with 29
Giannis has 25 – 10:07 PM
With the way the Bucks have failed to close out games, there is nothing safe about this 102-93 lead with 8:35 left. – 10:05 PM
Good defense at the rim by “Trip” to deny Giannis the layup at the rim
Konchar nails the transition layup on the other end to being the deficit back down to single digits – 10:05 PM
The #Grizzlies are a woeful 6-for-31 (19.4%) from behind the three-point line, but have outscored the #Bucks 60-50 in the paint. Milwaukee leads 102-93 with 8:35 to go in regulation. – 10:05 PM
I’m so disappointed Pascal’s triple-dub in Milwaukee was rescinded. – 10:04 PM
“[Nurkic] his weight was all on me…. he seen me so he hit me first, I felt that through my whole body, I was like damn.”
#Nets Day’Ron Sharpe gives props to some of the strongest bigs he’s battled so far. Names Jusuf Nurkic, Jonas Valančiūnas, and Steven Adams. pic.twitter.com/WRuLJKrmnc – 10:04 PM
the bucks would take an L then take away pascal’s triple double lol – 10:03 PM
The Bucks just went on another mini (5-0) run to the lead back up to 11 points
100-89 when Jenkins calls the timeout to get things settled down – 10:00 PM
Grizzlies cut it to seven, but the Bucks answered with some defense. DiVincenzo steal leads to a George Hill layup and the Bucks lead, 100-89, with 10:39 left. – 9:59 PM
#Bucks back up 11 after a couple of quick buckets from Wesley Matthews and George Hill. 10:39 left in regulation. – 9:59 PM
Those Melton free throw misses were bad. Four-point swing, then Bucks come back and get another transition basket. Could’ve been a 5-point game, now Bucks up 11. Little things, big consequences – 9:59 PM
Asked about the toughest bigs he’s faced since getting extended run, Day’Ron Sharpe lists Jusuf Nurkic, Steven Adams and Jonas Valanciunas. Said their weight is so superior to his he’s felt their blows ring throughout his body and noticed how easily they’ve been able to move him – 9:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Day’Ron Sharpe said when playing against the Grizzlies, Steven Adams let him box-out, then when the shot went up, Adams just moved him out the way. Said that game made him realize he needs to get stronger. – 9:57 PM
Memphis won the third quarter by 5 points to cut the lead down to seven points. However Memphis trailed going into the final quarter 89-96 – 9:56 PM
keep fighting gang.
40 points in the 3rd.
4th quarter on the way. -9 headed into the final stanza.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/j766mAxaS6 – 9:55 PM
A solid 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/fqGm0LEHMe – 9:53 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If my math is correct, Morant and JJJ combined for 30 points in their third quarter. Grizzlies hanging around, 96-87. – 9:53 PM
Well, the #Grizzlies put up 40 on the #Bucks in the third quarter. But the Bucks still lead… – 9:52 PM
28 points.
11 assists.
6 boards.
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2GQCgET9RD – 9:52 PM
After going scoreless in the paint in the first half, Ja Morant has 10 points inside in the third quarter. He cuts the #Bucks lead under double digits for the first time since early in the second quarter at 96-87. – 9:51 PM
Former @BadgerFootball player, @DGO23_ is at @FiservForum tonight!! pic.twitter.com/4YRBTorOl4 – 9:45 PM
It’s been fun to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo develop some of his finesse finishes over the last couple years.
Just went up with two hands, shielded the defender with his left hand and finished with his right. Did it from the left earlier.
Bucks up, 93-79, with 2:33 left in Q3. – 9:45 PM
Jaren Jackson had 2 points on 1 of 7 and three fouls in the first half. He has 17 points thus far in the third quarter for the #Grizzlies – 9:43 PM
Good defense from Clarke who forces Jrue Holiday into an air ball three-point attempt – 9:42 PM
Kris Middleton showing the young Bul Ziaire a thing or two with the mid range fadeaway – 9:39 PM
With his third three-point attempt of the game, Pat Connaughton has passed Carlos Delfino for 12th on the #Bucks all-time three-point attempts list with 889. – 9:37 PM
Jaren takes advantage of the 2-3 zone of the bucks with another floater converted at the rim!
Get yo paper Big Fella💪🏾 – 9:37 PM
The Bucks have a bunch of veteran wings & they came to play tonight on their home court. Tough combination for the Grizzlies to overcome down two of your top 3 scorers AND your relief PG – 9:33 PM
we trippy mane 🦄
7 in the quarter for @Jaren Jackson Jr.
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/GeM2QwZ8FN – 9:33 PM
A lot of up-and-down to open the second half of #Bucks – #Grizzlies but the Bucks still lead by the same margin they did at the start of the third quarter – 14. – 9:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
this middy way better than mid
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/tBc5cl6TkB – 9:32 PM
Portis knocks down a contested 3 in the corner – 9:32 PM
Surprised Bud didn’t challenge either of the last two fouls called on Giannis.
Looked like a block on Steven Adams at the end of the first half and Jaren Jackson Jr. just put his shoulder into Antetokounmpo. No challenges though and Antetokounmpo has four personal fouls. – 9:31 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is whistled for his fourth foul with 8:30 to go in the third quarter. #Bucks are up 73-59. – 9:30 PM
Memphis is gonna have to get some stops. Especially being they aren’t shooting well tonight. – 9:29 PM
Giannis ain’t bushittin – 9:26 PM
Bucks land the first punch of the second half – 9:25 PM
Big Air 💨
📸 @PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night. pic.twitter.com/568Y3PB0b2 – 9:25 PM
Does the backboard get an assist? Asking for a friend. 😅
@Giannis Antetokounmpo x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/KgF7kn8oRE – 9:22 PM
Memphis can’t buy a bucket in the opening half. 17% from deep while Milwaukee is shooting 47% with 9 makes this far.
Memphis is also shooting only 36% overall so they really struggled to get anything going in the second quarter, outside of Ja & Clarke – 9:16 PM
quick intermission. pic.twitter.com/hWjReDrHPV – 9:13 PM
Taking momentum into the break. pic.twitter.com/Cn5nr2V2pO – 9:13 PM
Giannis taking care of business himself. 😎 pic.twitter.com/42MfIMcd3V – 9:12 PM
from beale street tho @Ja Morant?
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/59vNl7Hy6t – 9:11 PM
Halftime: Bucks 61 Grizzlies 47
Ja Morant has 18 points and has made four threes. JJJ picked up his third foul halfway through the 2nd quarter. Giannis has 17 points.
Three-pointing shooting is the difference. Grizzlies: 4-23 Bucks: 9-19
Grizzlies are missing their snipers. – 9:11 PM
Half: Bucks 61, Grizzlies 47 – 9:09 PM
8⃣ points in the first half for @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/xv4KyO09wl – 9:09 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is called for his third foul with 34 seconds left in the first half. – 9:08 PM
Ja Morant is now 3-for-10 from the field for Memphis. That includes 0-for-4 in the paint. – 9:05 PM
Jrue Holiday just robbed us of Ja Morant trying to dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo and I’m not sure I’ll ever forgive him for it. – 9:05 PM
Jrue Holiday thought he had a Mouse In The House Badge on Ja Morant by posting him up near the basket.
Good defense from 12 as he proves Holiday wrong – 9:01 PM
You won’t believe this…
Pat Connaughton got hit in the face. And Connaughton is bleeding. – 8:59 PM
Jrue Holiday checks in again at the 5:37 mark of the second quarter for the #Bucks. – 8:58 PM
Ja gets shaken up running into the shoulder of his ex teammate Grayson Allen. – 8:58 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Morant is down, holding his neck/back of head area. Had a collision with Grayson Allen. – 8:57 PM
Grayson showing off new tricks to his old team. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/iuZLw7YB5n – 8:55 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The 3ptrs are not falling for the Grizzlies in this 1st half and the Bucks making it hard for them to get inside. Need to get back to the stops and pushing the pace like we were in the 1st qtr. – 8:54 PM
Memphis is shooting just 15.8% from behind the three-point line (3-for-19) while Milwaukee is 9-for-15 (60%).
14-6 to the Bucks thus far in the second quarter and they now have a 53-36 lead, their biggest of the game thus far.
They’re 9-of-15 from 3 with 6:15 left in the second quarter. – 8:53 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. just picked up his third foul with 6:52 left in the second quarter. Two of those have been offensive fouls. The last one was off the ball. That’s exactly what the Grizzlies wanted to avoid. Bucks lead 53-36. – 8:53 PM
Grayson Allen makes his first three and the #Bucks are now up 17 on the #Grizzlies with 6:15 to go in the first half. – 8:52 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Not what the Grizzlies need right now. Jaren Jackson Jr has 3 fouls with 6:50 left in the 2nd qtr. – 8:52 PM
The @Sixers scored 47 third-quarter points against the Magic, the most allowed by Orlando in the 3rd in team history.
The most allowed by the Magic in any quarter is 50 (first quarter, against the Milwaukee Bucks, Nov. 16, 1989). – 8:51 PM
Three fouls now for Jaren Jackson Jr., two of which were offensive. He’s out now for the #Grizzlies – 8:51 PM
Memphis giving up a lot of scoring to The Buck’s wing players – 8:50 PM
The non-Ja Morant minutes haven’t been pretty. Bucks lead up to 13 – 8:49 PM
Trip gets ripped in the paint by Giannis but Trip helps get the ball back without sacrificing any points – 8:48 PM
Middleton gets the fastbreak and-one after being fouled by culver at the rim. The bucks are now up 34-45 – 8:47 PM
Suddenly, the #Bucks are up 11 on the #Grizzlies with 9:30 to go in the first half. – 8:47 PM
Bucks 7-12 from 3-point range. Grizzlies 3-15 from deep. That eight-point difference is how much the Bucks are leading by. Going to be hard to shoot with the Bucks without Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. – 8:45 PM
#Bucks have now made 7 of their 12 three-point attempts and are shooting 57% overall in taking a 42-34 lead over the #Grizzlies. George Hill has eight points. – 8:44 PM
That’s an all-time flop from Pat Connaughton. Looked like he had a wire team pulling him away from that Jaren Jackson forearm. – 8:42 PM
Nice floater from Jarrett Culver
A reward for being decisive & attacking the rim off of the mismatch – 8:42 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I know he’s struggled on the ball, but still surprising to see Melton back on the bench with Morant given the options. Culver-Konchar backcourt? – 8:42 PM
🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️
@Milwaukee Bucks: 30 | Us: 36
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/KSckPWQAoY – 8:41 PM
Game of runs thus far as The Bucks win the first period 30-36 – 8:41 PM
Bobby Buckets taking care of business.
@Bobby Portis x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/whYRDcRYGr – 8:40 PM
A 12-2 run to end the first quarter!! pic.twitter.com/o3EWMyHLh4 – 8:39 PM
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 36-30. Antetokounmpo with 15/6/3 in nine minutes.
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 133.3
DefRtg: 111.1
Net Rtg: +22.2
ORB%: 45.5%
DRB%: 75.0% – 8:39 PM
11 in the first quarter for @Ja Morant. 3/5 from deep.
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/qZJfZo7JzW – 8:39 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the first quarter with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ja Morant has 11.
That might be the most ridiculous high-glass finish of the season from Pat Connaughton. Sheesh. – 8:37 PM
Not sure how, but Pat managed to knock down this triple over the human pogo stick close out from Ja Morant. That guy is not real 😂 pic.twitter.com/NK4IkfThgJ – 8:35 PM
The Bucks thought it would be wise to sag off of Morant. He’s responded with three first quarter 3-pointers. – 8:35 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Already in double figures for Ja Morant in the 1st qtr! – 8:35 PM
Khris Middleton has attempted one shot in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 11 and Bobby Portis 9. #Grizzlies lead 30-27. – 8:34 PM
SANTIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII – 8:32 PM
#Bucks are shooting 50% from the floor, but #Grizzlies have gotten up four more shot attempts. They lead 23-22. Game of runs so far. – 8:31 PM
bucks dont start jrue? and how is middleton checkin in at 5 min mark lol – 8:30 PM
two hands for safety 🎱
7 in the first quarter for @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/hUUb1uVbna – 8:29 PM
Jrue Holiday just checked in off the bench of the Bucks. It’s his first game since Jan.5 – 8:29 PM
Giannis already has knocked down two 3’s & two free throw attempts – 8:28 PM
Jrue Holiday checks in for the Bucks with 5:04 left in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM
Jrue Holiday checks in for the #Bucks with 5:04 to go in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM
Steven Adams picking up grown men on a daily basis. This time to help Giannis up after what looked like a scary slip and knee tweak. Gotta love Adams. – 8:26 PM
Ziaire with another bucket
My God the Grizzlies are good in that trade…and still collect another 1st this year lol – 8:26 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo just slipped on the floor on a drive against Steven Adams. Never like to see that, but he is walking it off. Flexing his left knee a little bit. – 8:25 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo got up a bit gingerly, walked out to half court and kind of flexed that left knee after going down hard with Steven Adams. – 8:25 PM
splash talk.
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JBXnNfUTTT – 8:25 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr is one of the few bigs that might be quick enough to stay in front of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s spin move. He knew it was coming there and just couldn’t stop it. – 8:24 PM
Pat Connaughton is the #Bucks sixth man tonight. – 8:23 PM
“12” finds Steven Adams at the rim where he attempts a dunk but is sent to the free throw line for 2 more attempts where he went 50% this trip. – 8:22 PM
Bobby Portis with a quick 5 points as he knocks down the corner 3 off of an assist
Memphis calls timeout – 8:18 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is really tossing it around with that left hand nowadays. Feels like a dime a game to the corner with his left.
Bucks up, 11-10, with 7:41 left in the first quarter. – 8:18 PM
Bobby steals it & Grayson finishes with the jam!! pic.twitter.com/VjAhYWICnI – 8:17 PM
Giannis nails the two free throw attempts – 8:17 PM
The Bucks struggled mightily in transition against the Grizzlies in the preseason.
And Memphis already has two buckets in transition/semi-transition in the first two minutes tonight. – 8:14 PM
10-0 run for the #Grizzlies and they’re up 10-2 on the #Bucks – 8:14 PM
Ja throws a pass to a cutting Ziaire Williams who makes the shot & draws the foul for the and-one! He converts the and one as well for the first 3 points of the game! – 8:14 PM
George Hill cracks the seal scoring the first two points of the game – 8:13 PM
Grizzlies first possession ends in a shot clock violation – 8:12 PM
George Hill with a lay-in to open up scoring tonight. – 8:12 PM
Bucks-Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/JZXAUHhtvG – 8:10 PM
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/NJnO0x7lYD – 8:09 PM
Atlanta followed up a terrific 4Q vs. Milwaukee on Monday with a complete dud to start the game vs. Minnesota.
Down 42-26 to a T’Wolves team that played in NY last night.
Starters have been lethargic and given ZERO resistance on D. – 8:08 PM
Let’s get buck on em Memphis style! – 8:07 PM
Bobby has recorded a double-double in 5 of his last 6 games.
@Bobby Portis x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/L6uN72afTf – 8:01 PM
After a (very) shaky start, and without much discussion, the Celtics have turned things around at TD Garden.
NBA – BEST HOME RECORD
(Since Nov. 3)
1. Golden State 17-2
2. Phoenix 15-3
3. BOSTON 15-5
4. Milwaukee 13-5 – 8:00 PM
🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL 🚨
drop us a pregame gif. – 7:57 PM
1…………….. – 7:57 PM
2………… – 7:57 PM
3………. – 7:57 PM
I’m back on the radio tonight with @EricHasseltine and @jessbensontv for the call of our @Memphis Grizzlies vs the Bucks! Tune in on @929espn! pic.twitter.com/itvJV1gZae – 7:55 PM
starting 5⃣ vs. @Milwaukee Bucks
🔒 @konchjitty55
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/6bxw4Pogip – 7:51 PM
“Trip” got a chance to make a statement tonight
I’m sure he’ll be matched up on Giannis so he can make some All-Defense Noise with this game! – 7:48 PM
Much like the Grizzlies matchup, the Wolves are using KAT as a top of the key spacer — pulling the big out of the lane, opening up space for Edwards.
The Wolves do this when they know KAT will guarded by the opposing center, which often doesn’t happen.
Ant with 6 early points. – 7:48 PM
Jrue is active for tonight’s game!!
🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/PZ5uwZO8Sb – 7:44 PM
Bucks starters vs. Grizzlies:
George Hill
Grayson Allen
Khris Middleton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bobby Portis Jr.
Jrue Holiday is active, despite not being in the starting lineup. – 7:43 PM
Jrue Holiday is not starting for the #Bucks. George Hill gets that call for the second straight game. – 7:32 PM
Tonight’s starters for our first matchup of the season vs. Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/HeeRECVhAt – 7:31 PM
Donte getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/9mUtPELu3S – 7:15 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there is no timeline for Brook Lopez to return to game play.
He added, “We felt positive when we had the surgery. All the reports coming out of it, the hopes and the expectations. So nothing’s changed, nothing’s new… (1/2) – 7:05 PM
Giannis leads the league in scoring for the month of January with 31.6 ppg.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/PytklMi4Fl – 7:01 PM
Hot shooting by Memphis kept Milwaukee from making a comeback in April as the Grizzlies got the 128-115 win in April, 2021.
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/XuRzKsOszW – 6:46 PM
Jenkins is with us now: Says he thinks Grayson Allen has made a nice transition to the Bucks and says he’s done a great job evolving his game. – 6:36 PM
All smiles from Thanasis!!
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/4WVHQniuN8 – 6:34 PM
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan
Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM
Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
Coach Donovan says Ball and LaVine will not be making the upcoming three game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Okc. – 6:33 PM
Colorful & cozy.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/xuSIXx9E7H – 6:18 PM
Coach Bud on if Jrue Holiday will play tonight:
He will warm up tonight and we’ll see how he feels. pic.twitter.com/i6hwdGgDUs – 6:17 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM
Bryn Forbes has been teammates with five surefire Hall of Famers:
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– Pau Gasol
– Manu Ginobili
– Tony Parker
– Kawhi Leonard – 5:54 PM
I joined NBA Today to discuss the success of @MemphisGrizz not named Ja Morant: how Desmond Bane has developed into “more than just a 3-point-shooter” & how the Grizzlies wear teams down w/ a focus on “Possessions & Pace”! 🏀💪🏽💨
Via: @espn @espnnba pic.twitter.com/kscHzH64AC – 5:53 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Shaq Harrison, new 10-day signee, will be available for the Grizzlies tonight. – 5:49 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies have signed Shaquille Harrison to a 10-day contract. – 5:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed Shaquille Harrison to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception.
Harrison will wear jersey #10 for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/fMzvbyxEX7 – 5:40 PM
The Grizzlies are signing guard Shaq Harrison to a 10-day hardship contract, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies are without Desmond Bane, Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones — all in Covid protocols. – 5:38 PM
“If you can play, you’re entertaining, and you’re winning…people gonna talk about you.”
NBA legend George Gervin joined @Vincent Goodwill to chat @Ja Morant and playing in small markets on Good Word with Goodwill ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QlRAyjO1tw – 5:28 PM
After a brief detour to the #Herd, guard Lindell Wigginton is back with the #Bucks – 5:13 PM
Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):
Suns – 23rd
Warriors – 25th
Grizzlies – 29th
Jazz – 4th
Mavs – 13th
Nuggets – 24th
T’Wolves – 12th
Clippers – 5th
Lakers – 3rd
Blazers – 28th
Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM
Today can be a statement game for Jaren Jackson Jr. and his case as an All-Defensive performer. He will likely be matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight. As of this moment, FanDuel doesn’t have odds listed for JJJ as DPOY.
30 NBA players have DPOY odds. – 4:29 PM
Buckets & Boards tonight.
🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/OApjCjpF9I – 4:01 PM
Free pod: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should Memphis Throw in the Chips? What to do About Jalen Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/vvt3xmfIun
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/JmwbDLZx9G – 4:00 PM
Quite the resume, @Giannis Antetokounmpo.
#WallpaperWednesday x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/N8pZ2ZOdJu – 3:32 PM
Yesterday @bdameris and I recorded our weekly Mavs podcast Take Dat Wit You. A lot to go over like how this team is improving defensively, the good things they did in the huge win at Memphis last week, the new look starting lineup and much more. Avail at patreon.com/mavspod – 3:02 PM
Working on both ends of the ball this week on the @redbull Wiiings Cam. pic.twitter.com/ASIV67S936 – 3:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane tells @YahooSports he should definitely be in conversation for Most Improved Player and he wants in on the 3-Point Contest: “If I get invited, I plan to do it and I plan to win it.” sports.yahoo.com/desmond-bane-b… – 2:35 PM
Rookie @Jrue Holiday ➡️ Now
#WallpaperWednesday x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NGW5ITKAbY – 2:33 PM
After scoring 25 points in a victory over the #Bulls on Monday, #Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Same for key reserve Tyus Jones. They won’t play vs. the #Bucks tonight. – 2:21 PM
The Bradley Center was the loudest arena in sports. pic.twitter.com/eOsgI6WOHl – 2:02 PM
📅 On this day in 1975, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recorded the 10th and final 50-point game of his career in a win over the Blazers:
✅ 50 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 11 AST
Abdul-Jabbar also became just the fourth player in NBA history to record a 50-point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/gysEhjntCM – 2:01 PM
Comments / 0