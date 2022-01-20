Grizzlies vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (19-19) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 114, Milwaukee Bucks 126 (Final)

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday Gamer: TOR/DAL; Embiid Goes Off; Ja vs. Giannis; Latest Trade News with @Danny Leroux Join us for the Trade Deadline Sale duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 1:21 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings finish a 5 game homestand against the Cavs, Lakers, Rockets, Rockets and Pistons with a 2-3 record. Next 7: Bucks (R), Celtics (R), Hawks (R), 76ers (R), Knicks (R), Nets (H) and Warriors (R). – 12:57 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Postgame @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌

-Giannis comes up clutch late

-Reliable George Hill making ‘winning plays’

-Khris or Jrue the Bucks second All-Star?

-Bucks finally set to meet the Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“George got to ’em. I thought that was a big difference tonight.”

Coach Bud’s ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/CCr8yYqkaV – 12:28 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Feeling good after the win!!

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

That was a loss that made you feel bad about the Grizzlies’ prospects on this road trip — the non-Morant minutes are going to be a big problem until they get some guys back — but as good or better about their prospects on the whole. – 12:07 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

4th quarter Khris came out to play. @Khris Middleton #NBAAllStar

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Standings watch: The Grizzlies lost today, but so did the Utah Jazz (to the Houston Rockets). Memphis loses 1/2 a game on the Suns and Warriors, but stay one game up on the Jazz for the third seed in the Western Conference. – 11:35 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

A force on the court. @Giannis Antetokounmpo #NBAAllStar

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This was supposed to be Utah’s get right week with home games against the rockets and Pistons, before getting the warriors, Suns, Suns, and Grizzlies, wolves, Nuggets, nets over their next seven. They keep playing like this, where are the wins gonna come from? – 11:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bucks get a scrappy win at home against the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/gqOdMTV2Jc – 11:22 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant:

“I felt like we got all the shots we wanted tonight. Some just didn’t fall.” – 11:17 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday said his COVID-19 test was inconclusive, which placed him into the protocol and prevented his trip to Charlotte.

“I did not have COVID.”

He then added his ankle was “jacked up” anyway, though he’s not sure how it happened v. Toronto. – 11:17 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant joins us next: Says his job is to take what the defense gives him and it’s his job to be aggressive. Says he feels like they got the shots they wanted tonight, just some of them didn’t fall – 11:17 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Nurse on whether he’s encouraged by competing with PHX, MIL, MIA, DAL or discouraged by not coming away with more wins:

“It’s promising for sure, there’s hardly any teams coming into these places and winning.” – 11:11 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

It got a little shaky late but that’s when you lean on your MVP to shut the door. The Bucks pick up a much needed win. What stood out to you guys?

Postgame @lockedonbucks coming right up.. pic.twitter.com/RtwugONs8G – 11:05 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Bucks-Grizzlies should’ve been on national TV. Screw the markets. Two teams fronted by likeable stars who play incredibly hard and fast. What’s not to like?

Memphis impressed me by hanging around without Bane and Brooks. Bucks were just too clever finding the off-ball creases – 11:02 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Jaren Jackson Jr. talked about the Grizzlies’ mindset when shooting threes. They shot 9-for-40 today.

“If you miss a shot, just keep shooting. Because if you don’t take the shot, that’s even worse.” – 11:00 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

JJJ says he doesn’t struggle with confidence on shooting. Says he just has to stay with it and just keep shooting. Says losing the confidence and not shooting could be worse than taking and missing the shot – 10:59 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

JJJ says he and Ja know performances like these are expected of them, especially with the guys out right now, but says great effort from everybody today. Says it was a fight and credits the Bucks for playing well – 10:57 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. joins us next: Says he wanted to emphasize more defensive communication in the second half. – 10:56 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Billy Donovan on Nikola Vučević bouncing back from Monday’s 2-for-13 shooting performance at Memphis with 24-12-3 in tonight’s win against the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/FmJ7GxQIEZ – 10:52 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Taylor Jenkins said the backup point guard approach is by committees went with Jarrett Culver first today, but it could be a number of guys going forward. Also talked about playing Ja Morant in longer stretches. – 10:51 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Just hooping.

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Bucks got buck on Memphis in a 126-116 defeat for the Grizzlies. @EdMemphisPimpin with the Quick Recap: https://t.co/eAw5QlzT4k pic.twitter.com/LBCwVQbpwO – 10:49 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis with 33/15/7.

Ja with 33/8/14.

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins is with us now: Says great resiliency from their guys. Credits the Bucks for hitting on all cylinders. Says they have a lot of guys playing a lot of different roles but all competing to win – 10:42 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

An admirable loss for the Grizzlies at Milwaukee. Ja Morant (33) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (29) finished with their most combined points in the same game this season. – 10:36 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s star line tonight vs Bucks: 29pts, 9reb, 4blk

#JarenJacksonJr #NBAAllStar – 10:36 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bucks beat the Grizzlies 126-114.

Milwaukee improves to 17-3 this season when Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday all play. – 10:35 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Final: Bucks 126 Grizzlies 114

Ja Morant had 33 and 14 assists. JJJ added 29 points. Grizzlies shot 9-40 from deep. Giannis finished with 33 and 15 boards.

Grizzlies got within three late in the fourth after trailing by as many as 17. Bucks are elite when the big 3 play. – 10:35 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Ja Morant’s stat line tonight vs Bucks: 33pts, 8 reb, 14ast

#JaMorant #NBAAllStar – 10:33 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

33/15/7 for Gianni’s. It’s just the 5th 30/15/5 statline in an #NBA game since the 2018-19 season. Giannis has 2 of the 5. – 10:32 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

14 assists ties a career-high for Ja Morant. Most since Feb. 29, 2020 vs. the Lakers. – 10:32 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks win 126-114 and hold off the short-handed #Grizzlies.

Milwaukee improves to 17-3 when its “Big Three” play. – 10:32 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Bucks 126, Grizzlies 114

– Antetokounmpo 33pts/15reb/7ast

– Middleton 27pts/7reb/7ast

– Hill 14pts/5reb/6ast

– Portis 14pts/8reb – 10:31 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Giannis with a mid-range fadeaway, against a great defender, in a clutch situation.

If that becomes part of the bag…good night – 10:31 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Things got shaky down the stretch but that will feel good for the Bucks to close out the Grizzlies in a game they should win at home. Several key buckets down the stretch for Giannis slammed the door shut. Just a ho-hum 33 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and a block. – 10:30 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Watching Jaren play like this vs Giannis the Bucks reminded me of a conversation I had with Taylor Jenkins in March 2020, right before the pandemic hit – he told me that he thought Jaren could end up looking an awful lot like Giannis. In the 2nd half, he really did: pic.twitter.com/3hAkz1WBvw – 10:30 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo called for his sixth foul though. Budenholzer challenged it. Unsuccessful.

He has fouled out with 39.5 seconds left.

Bucks 122, Grizzlies 112. – 10:29 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has fouled out with 39.5 seconds left, #Bucks up 122-111. – 10:29 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo just took that one over late. Big dunk through contact. Hook shot through contact. Fadeaway (with a little contact, I think). – 10:27 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Giannis gets a pass to the left of the free throw line, takes two steps, doesn’t dribble and dunks easy with two hands. – 10:25 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

A silly 31/8/14 for Ja Morant on the road vs the Bucks – 10:24 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Giannis always the spoiler – 10:24 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I don’t even know how to describe that sequence other than it ended with Giannis Antetokounmpo throwing down a two-hand dunk to give the Bucks a 118-111 lead with 1:55 left.

Antetokounmpo wanted a foul. The Grizzlies wanted a foul. Middleton wanted a foul. Everyone wanted one. – 10:23 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

I’ve never liked George Hill btw – 10:22 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Wow. These Grizzlies FIGHT. – 10:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Grizzlies have cut it to 114-111. – 10:21 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And there is Antetokounmpo’s fifth personal foul on an illegal screen.

Clarke finishes an alley-oop layup through contact, plus the foul. Five-point game. – 10:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

An offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo is his fifth with 3:02 to go. He’ll stay in. – 10:20 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Massive defensive play there from George Hill. Jrue Holiday closed on JJJ and forced a pass, which Hill jumped for a steal.

Use-it-or-lose-it to Bud with a 114-103 lead and 3:34 left. – 10:18 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Grizzlies look likely to lose this game but all in all, excellent effort given the difficulty of the opponent and the players who weren’t available. Professional performance. Impressive performances from Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant. Missing a certain three-point threat… – 10:18 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Jaren Jackson Jr. following maybe one of the worst halves of his career with probably one of the best. – 10:16 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

26 points. 10 rebounds. 3 blocks.

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jaren has to put forth more effort to crash the boards

Milwaukee is using the rebounds to start runs nearly all noght – 10:15 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Too much Kris Middleton – 10:13 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Khris Middleton just drove to start a series of around-the-horn passes where every one of his teammates passed up a 3, only to pass it back to him.

He caught in the left corner, jabstepped and hit a contested 3. Might be the most Middleton thing I’ve ever seen. – 10:12 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Memphis has struggled shooting all night as The Bucks have been pretty solid shooting. Somehow the Grizzlies are still in this game with just under 9 minutes left in regulation.

Ja is currently the game high scorer with 29

Giannis has 25 – 10:07 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

With the way the Bucks have failed to close out games, there is nothing safe about this 102-93 lead with 8:35 left. – 10:05 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Good defense at the rim by “Trip” to deny Giannis the layup at the rim

Konchar nails the transition layup on the other end to being the deficit back down to single digits – 10:05 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Grizzlies are a woeful 6-for-31 (19.4%) from behind the three-point line, but have outscored the #Bucks 60-50 in the paint. Milwaukee leads 102-93 with 8:35 to go in regulation. – 10:05 PM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

I’m so disappointed Pascal’s triple-dub in Milwaukee was rescinded. – 10:04 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“[Nurkic] his weight was all on me…. he seen me so he hit me first, I felt that through my whole body, I was like damn.”

#Nets Day’Ron Sharpe gives props to some of the strongest bigs he’s battled so far. Names Jusuf Nurkic, Jonas Valančiūnas, and Steven Adams. pic.twitter.com/WRuLJKrmnc – 10:04 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

the bucks would take an L then take away pascal’s triple double lol – 10:03 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Bucks just went on another mini (5-0) run to the lead back up to 11 points

100-89 when Jenkins calls the timeout to get things settled down – 10:00 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Grizzlies cut it to seven, but the Bucks answered with some defense. DiVincenzo steal leads to a George Hill layup and the Bucks lead, 100-89, with 10:39 left. – 9:59 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks back up 11 after a couple of quick buckets from Wesley Matthews and George Hill. 10:39 left in regulation. – 9:59 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Those Melton free throw misses were bad. Four-point swing, then Bucks come back and get another transition basket. Could’ve been a 5-point game, now Bucks up 11. Little things, big consequences – 9:59 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked about the toughest bigs he’s faced since getting extended run, Day’Ron Sharpe lists Jusuf Nurkic, Steven Adams and Jonas Valanciunas. Said their weight is so superior to his he’s felt their blows ring throughout his body and noticed how easily they’ve been able to move him – 9:57 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Day’Ron Sharpe said when playing against the Grizzlies, Steven Adams let him box-out, then when the shot went up, Adams just moved him out the way. Said that game made him realize he needs to get stronger. – 9:57 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Memphis won the third quarter by 5 points to cut the lead down to seven points. However Memphis trailed going into the final quarter 89-96 – 9:56 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

keep fighting gang.

40 points in the 3rd.

4th quarter on the way. -9 headed into the final stanza.

📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/j766mAxaS6 – 9:55 PM

A solid 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/fqGm0LEHMe – 9:53 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

If my math is correct, Morant and JJJ combined for 30 points in their third quarter. Grizzlies hanging around, 96-87. – 9:53 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Well, the #Grizzlies put up 40 on the #Bucks in the third quarter. But the Bucks still lead… – 9:52 PM

28 points.

11 assists.

6 boards.

@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2GQCgET9RD – 9:52 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

After going scoreless in the paint in the first half, Ja Morant has 10 points inside in the third quarter. He cuts the #Bucks lead under double digits for the first time since early in the second quarter at 96-87. – 9:51 PM

Former @BadgerFootball player, @DGO23_ is at @FiservForum tonight!! pic.twitter.com/4YRBTorOl4 – 9:45 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

It’s been fun to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo develop some of his finesse finishes over the last couple years.

Just went up with two hands, shielded the defender with his left hand and finished with his right. Did it from the left earlier.

Bucks up, 93-79, with 2:33 left in Q3. – 9:45 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jaren Jackson had 2 points on 1 of 7 and three fouls in the first half. He has 17 points thus far in the third quarter for the #Grizzlies – 9:43 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Good defense from Clarke who forces Jrue Holiday into an air ball three-point attempt – 9:42 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Kris Middleton showing the young Bul Ziaire a thing or two with the mid range fadeaway – 9:39 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

With his third three-point attempt of the game, Pat Connaughton has passed Carlos Delfino for 12th on the #Bucks all-time three-point attempts list with 889. – 9:37 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jaren takes advantage of the 2-3 zone of the bucks with another floater converted at the rim!

Get yo paper Big Fella💪🏾 – 9:37 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Bucks have a bunch of veteran wings & they came to play tonight on their home court. Tough combination for the Grizzlies to overcome down two of your top 3 scorers AND your relief PG – 9:33 PM

we trippy mane 🦄

7 in the quarter for @Jaren Jackson Jr.

#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/GeM2QwZ8FN – 9:33 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

A lot of up-and-down to open the second half of #Bucks – #Grizzlies but the Bucks still lead by the same margin they did at the start of the third quarter – 14. – 9:32 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

this middy way better than mid

@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/tBc5cl6TkB – 9:32 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Portis knocks down a contested 3 in the corner – 9:32 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Surprised Bud didn’t challenge either of the last two fouls called on Giannis.

Looked like a block on Steven Adams at the end of the first half and Jaren Jackson Jr. just put his shoulder into Antetokounmpo. No challenges though and Antetokounmpo has four personal fouls. – 9:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo is whistled for his fourth foul with 8:30 to go in the third quarter. #Bucks are up 73-59. – 9:30 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Memphis is gonna have to get some stops. Especially being they aren’t shooting well tonight. – 9:29 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Giannis ain’t bushittin – 9:26 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Bucks land the first punch of the second half – 9:25 PM

Big Air 💨

📸 @PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night. pic.twitter.com/568Y3PB0b2 – 9:25 PM

Does the backboard get an assist? Asking for a friend. 😅

@Giannis Antetokounmpo x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/KgF7kn8oRE – 9:22 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Memphis can’t buy a bucket in the opening half. 17% from deep while Milwaukee is shooting 47% with 9 makes this far.

Memphis is also shooting only 36% overall so they really struggled to get anything going in the second quarter, outside of Ja & Clarke – 9:16 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Taking momentum into the break. pic.twitter.com/Cn5nr2V2pO – 9:13 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/59vNl7Hy6t – 9:11 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Halftime: Bucks 61 Grizzlies 47

Ja Morant has 18 points and has made four threes. JJJ picked up his third foul halfway through the 2nd quarter. Giannis has 17 points.

Three-pointing shooting is the difference. Grizzlies: 4-23 Bucks: 9-19

Grizzlies are missing their snipers. – 9:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Bucks 61, Grizzlies 47 – 9:09 PM

8⃣ points in the first half for @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/xv4KyO09wl – 9:09 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo is called for his third foul with 34 seconds left in the first half. – 9:08 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Ja Morant is now 3-for-10 from the field for Memphis. That includes 0-for-4 in the paint. – 9:05 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday just robbed us of Ja Morant trying to dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo and I’m not sure I’ll ever forgive him for it. – 9:05 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jrue Holiday thought he had a Mouse In The House Badge on Ja Morant by posting him up near the basket.

Good defense from 12 as he proves Holiday wrong – 9:01 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

You won’t believe this…

Pat Connaughton got hit in the face. And Connaughton is bleeding. – 8:59 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday checks in again at the 5:37 mark of the second quarter for the #Bucks. – 8:58 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja gets shaken up running into the shoulder of his ex teammate Grayson Allen. – 8:58 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Morant is down, holding his neck/back of head area. Had a collision with Grayson Allen. – 8:57 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

The 3ptrs are not falling for the Grizzlies in this 1st half and the Bucks making it hard for them to get inside. Need to get back to the stops and pushing the pace like we were in the 1st qtr. – 8:54 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Memphis is shooting just 15.8% from behind the three-point line (3-for-19) while Milwaukee is 9-for-15 (60%).

#Bucks lead 53-36. – 8:54 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

14-6 to the Bucks thus far in the second quarter and they now have a 53-36 lead, their biggest of the game thus far.

They’re 9-of-15 from 3 with 6:15 left in the second quarter. – 8:53 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Jaren Jackson Jr. just picked up his third foul with 6:52 left in the second quarter. Two of those have been offensive fouls. The last one was off the ball. That’s exactly what the Grizzlies wanted to avoid. Bucks lead 53-36. – 8:53 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Grayson Allen makes his first three and the #Bucks are now up 17 on the #Grizzlies with 6:15 to go in the first half. – 8:52 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Not what the Grizzlies need right now. Jaren Jackson Jr has 3 fouls with 6:50 left in the 2nd qtr. – 8:52 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The @Sixers scored 47 third-quarter points against the Magic, the most allowed by Orlando in the 3rd in team history.

The most allowed by the Magic in any quarter is 50 (first quarter, against the Milwaukee Bucks, Nov. 16, 1989). – 8:51 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Three fouls now for Jaren Jackson Jr., two of which were offensive. He’s out now for the #Grizzlies – 8:51 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Memphis giving up a lot of scoring to The Buck’s wing players – 8:50 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The non-Ja Morant minutes haven’t been pretty. Bucks lead up to 13 – 8:49 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Trip gets ripped in the paint by Giannis but Trip helps get the ball back without sacrificing any points – 8:48 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Middleton gets the fastbreak and-one after being fouled by culver at the rim. The bucks are now up 34-45 – 8:47 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Suddenly, the #Bucks are up 11 on the #Grizzlies with 9:30 to go in the first half. – 8:47 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Bucks 7-12 from 3-point range. Grizzlies 3-15 from deep. That eight-point difference is how much the Bucks are leading by. Going to be hard to shoot with the Bucks without Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. – 8:45 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks have now made 7 of their 12 three-point attempts and are shooting 57% overall in taking a 42-34 lead over the #Grizzlies. George Hill has eight points. – 8:44 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s an all-time flop from Pat Connaughton. Looked like he had a wire team pulling him away from that Jaren Jackson forearm. – 8:42 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Nice floater from Jarrett Culver

A reward for being decisive & attacking the rim off of the mismatch – 8:42 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

I know he’s struggled on the ball, but still surprising to see Melton back on the bench with Morant given the options. Culver-Konchar backcourt? – 8:42 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

@Milwaukee Bucks: 30 | Us: 36

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Game of runs thus far as The Bucks win the first period 30-36 – 8:41 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

@Bobby Portis x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/whYRDcRYGr – 8:40 PM

A 12-2 run to end the first quarter!! pic.twitter.com/o3EWMyHLh4 – 8:39 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 36-30. Antetokounmpo with 15/6/3 in nine minutes.

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 133.3

DefRtg: 111.1

Net Rtg: +22.2

ORB%: 45.5%

DRB%: 75.0% – 8:39 PM

11 in the first quarter for @Ja Morant. 3/5 from deep.

#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/qZJfZo7JzW – 8:39 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the first quarter with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ja Morant has 11.

#Bucks lead 36-30. – 8:39 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That might be the most ridiculous high-glass finish of the season from Pat Connaughton. Sheesh. – 8:37 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Not sure how, but Pat managed to knock down this triple over the human pogo stick close out from Ja Morant. That guy is not real 😂 pic.twitter.com/NK4IkfThgJ – 8:35 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Bucks thought it would be wise to sag off of Morant. He’s responded with three first quarter 3-pointers. – 8:35 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Already in double figures for Ja Morant in the 1st qtr! – 8:35 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton has attempted one shot in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 11 and Bobby Portis 9. #Grizzlies lead 30-27. – 8:34 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks are shooting 50% from the floor, but #Grizzlies have gotten up four more shot attempts. They lead 23-22. Game of runs so far. – 8:31 PM

Kyle Anderson @KyleAnderson5

bucks dont start jrue? and how is middleton checkin in at 5 min mark lol – 8:30 PM

7 in the first quarter for @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/hUUb1uVbna – 8:29 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Jrue Holiday just checked in off the bench of the Bucks. It’s his first game since Jan.5 – 8:29 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Giannis already has knocked down two 3’s & two free throw attempts – 8:28 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday checks in for the Bucks with 5:04 left in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday checks in for the #Bucks with 5:04 to go in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Steven Adams picking up grown men on a daily basis. This time to help Giannis up after what looked like a scary slip and knee tweak. Gotta love Adams. – 8:26 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ziaire with another bucket

My God the Grizzlies are good in that trade…and still collect another 1st this year lol – 8:26 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo just slipped on the floor on a drive against Steven Adams. Never like to see that, but he is walking it off. Flexing his left knee a little bit. – 8:25 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo got up a bit gingerly, walked out to half court and kind of flexed that left knee after going down hard with Steven Adams. – 8:25 PM

@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JBXnNfUTTT – 8:25 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jaren Jackson Jr is one of the few bigs that might be quick enough to stay in front of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s spin move. He knew it was coming there and just couldn’t stop it. – 8:24 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Pat Connaughton is the #Bucks sixth man tonight. – 8:23 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

“12” finds Steven Adams at the rim where he attempts a dunk but is sent to the free throw line for 2 more attempts where he went 50% this trip. – 8:22 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Bobby Portis with a quick 5 points as he knocks down the corner 3 off of an assist

Memphis calls timeout – 8:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo is really tossing it around with that left hand nowadays. Feels like a dime a game to the corner with his left.

Bucks up, 11-10, with 7:41 left in the first quarter. – 8:18 PM

Bobby steals it & Grayson finishes with the jam!! pic.twitter.com/VjAhYWICnI – 8:17 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Giannis nails the two free throw attempts – 8:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks struggled mightily in transition against the Grizzlies in the preseason.

And Memphis already has two buckets in transition/semi-transition in the first two minutes tonight. – 8:14 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

10-0 run for the #Grizzlies and they’re up 10-2 on the #Bucks – 8:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja throws a pass to a cutting Ziaire Williams who makes the shot & draws the foul for the and-one! He converts the and one as well for the first 3 points of the game! – 8:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

George Hill cracks the seal scoring the first two points of the game – 8:13 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Grizzlies first possession ends in a shot clock violation – 8:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

George Hill with a lay-in to open up scoring tonight. – 8:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks-Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/JZXAUHhtvG – 8:10 PM

It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/NJnO0x7lYD – 8:09 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Atlanta followed up a terrific 4Q vs. Milwaukee on Monday with a complete dud to start the game vs. Minnesota.

Down 42-26 to a T’Wolves team that played in NY last night.

Starters have been lethargic and given ZERO resistance on D. – 8:08 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Let’s get buck on em Memphis style! – 8:07 PM

Bobby has recorded a double-double in 5 of his last 6 games.

@Bobby Portis x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/L6uN72afTf – 8:01 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

After a (very) shaky start, and without much discussion, the Celtics have turned things around at TD Garden.

NBA – BEST HOME RECORD

(Since Nov. 3)

1. Golden State 17-2

2. Phoenix 15-3

3. BOSTON 15-5

4. Milwaukee 13-5 – 8:00 PM

drop us a pregame gif. – 7:57 PM

1…………….. – 7:57 PM

2………… – 7:57 PM

3………. – 7:57 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

I’m back on the radio tonight with @EricHasseltine and @jessbensontv for the call of our @Memphis Grizzlies vs the Bucks! Tune in on @929espn! pic.twitter.com/itvJV1gZae – 7:55 PM

starting 5⃣ vs. @Milwaukee Bucks

🥷 @Ja Morant

🔒 @konchjitty55

🎱 @Ziaire Williams

🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.

🥝 @RealStevenAdams

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/6bxw4Pogip – 7:51 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

“Trip” got a chance to make a statement tonight

I’m sure he’ll be matched up on Giannis so he can make some All-Defense Noise with this game! – 7:48 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Much like the Grizzlies matchup, the Wolves are using KAT as a top of the key spacer — pulling the big out of the lane, opening up space for Edwards.

The Wolves do this when they know KAT will guarded by the opposing center, which often doesn’t happen.

Ant with 6 early points. – 7:48 PM

Jrue is active for tonight’s game!!

🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/PZ5uwZO8Sb – 7:44 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks starters vs. Grizzlies:

George Hill

Grayson Allen

Khris Middleton

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bobby Portis Jr.

Jrue Holiday is active, despite not being in the starting lineup. – 7:43 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday is not starting for the #Bucks. George Hill gets that call for the second straight game. – 7:32 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there is no timeline for Brook Lopez to return to game play.

He added, “We felt positive when we had the surgery. All the reports coming out of it, the hopes and the expectations. So nothing’s changed, nothing’s new… (1/2) – 7:05 PM

Giannis leads the league in scoring for the month of January with 31.6 ppg.

🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/PytklMi4Fl – 7:01 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Hot shooting by Memphis kept Milwaukee from making a comeback in April as the Grizzlies got the 128-115 win in April, 2021.

🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/XuRzKsOszW – 6:46 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins is with us now: Says he thinks Grayson Allen has made a nice transition to the Bucks and says he’s done a great job evolving his game. – 6:36 PM

All smiles from Thanasis!!

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/4WVHQniuN8 – 6:34 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan

Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Coach Donovan says Ball and LaVine will not be making the upcoming three game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Okc. – 6:33 PM

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/xuSIXx9E7H – 6:18 PM

Coach Bud on if Jrue Holiday will play tonight:

He will warm up tonight and we’ll see how he feels. pic.twitter.com/i6hwdGgDUs – 6:17 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bryn Forbes has been teammates with five surefire Hall of Famers:

– Giannis Antetokounmpo

– Pau Gasol

– Manu Ginobili

– Tony Parker

– Kawhi Leonard – 5:54 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

I joined NBA Today to discuss the success of @MemphisGrizz not named Ja Morant: how Desmond Bane has developed into “more than just a 3-point-shooter” & how the Grizzlies wear teams down w/ a focus on “Possessions & Pace”! 🏀💪🏽💨

Via: @espn @espnnba pic.twitter.com/kscHzH64AC – 5:53 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Shaq Harrison, new 10-day signee, will be available for the Grizzlies tonight. – 5:49 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed Shaquille Harrison to a 10-day contract. – 5:40 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed Shaquille Harrison to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception.

Harrison will wear jersey #10 for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/fMzvbyxEX7 – 5:40 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Grizzlies are signing guard Shaq Harrison to a 10-day hardship contract, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies are without Desmond Bane, Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones — all in Covid protocols. – 5:38 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

“If you can play, you’re entertaining, and you’re winning…people gonna talk about you.”

NBA legend George Gervin joined @Vincent Goodwill to chat @Ja Morant and playing in small markets on Good Word with Goodwill ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QlRAyjO1tw – 5:28 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

After a brief detour to the #Herd, guard Lindell Wigginton is back with the #Bucks – 5:13 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):

Suns – 23rd

Warriors – 25th

Grizzlies – 29th

Jazz – 4th

Mavs – 13th

Nuggets – 24th

T’Wolves – 12th

Clippers – 5th

Lakers – 3rd

Blazers – 28th

Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Today can be a statement game for Jaren Jackson Jr. and his case as an All-Defensive performer. He will likely be matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight. As of this moment, FanDuel doesn’t have odds listed for JJJ as DPOY.

30 NBA players have DPOY odds. – 4:29 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/OApjCjpF9I – 4:01 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Free pod: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should Memphis Throw in the Chips? What to do About Jalen Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/vvt3xmfIun

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/JmwbDLZx9G – 4:00 PM

Quite the resume, @Giannis Antetokounmpo.

#WallpaperWednesday x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/N8pZ2ZOdJu – 3:32 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Yesterday @bdameris and I recorded our weekly Mavs podcast Take Dat Wit You. A lot to go over like how this team is improving defensively, the good things they did in the huge win at Memphis last week, the new look starting lineup and much more. Avail at patreon.com/mavspod – 3:02 PM

Working on both ends of the ball this week on the @redbull Wiiings Cam. pic.twitter.com/ASIV67S936 – 3:01 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane tells @YahooSports he should definitely be in conversation for Most Improved Player and he wants in on the 3-Point Contest: “If I get invited, I plan to do it and I plan to win it.” sports.yahoo.com/desmond-bane-b… – 2:35 PM

Rookie @Jrue Holiday ➡️ Now

#WallpaperWednesday x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NGW5ITKAbY – 2:33 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

After scoring 25 points in a victory over the #Bulls on Monday, #Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Same for key reserve Tyus Jones. They won’t play vs. the #Bucks tonight. – 2:21 PM

The Bradley Center was the loudest arena in sports. pic.twitter.com/eOsgI6WOHl – 2:02 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1975, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recorded the 10th and final 50-point game of his career in a win over the Blazers:

✅ 50 PTS

✅ 14 REB

✅ 11 AST

Abdul-Jabbar also became just the fourth player in NBA history to record a 50-point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/gysEhjntCM – 2:01 PM