Defi on Hive: Basics about Tribaldex deisel pool

This restored 1925 Rutland-Farley waterfront estate — with its baronial stairway and glorious waterfront views on Little Bayou — is one of the gems of St. Petersburg.From the custom hand-carved moldings in the regal library to the braided leather panels set into woodwork, this home speaks to the craftsmanship of a bygone era.Yes, but: It also has modern amenities, like an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a gym and a gourmet kitchen.By the numbers: The 9,213-square-foot home has:Seven bedrooms.Eight bathrooms.A pool terrace and an outdoor kitchen.A pool house.Six fireplaces.Staff residences.A bocce ball court.A putting green.A dock with a 50,000-pound lift.What we like: Check out that vaulted brick ceiling in the informal dining room, and is that a treehouse beside the swimming pool?Listed by: The Jac Smith Group.Here's a look around: The Jac Smith Group The Jac Smith Group
