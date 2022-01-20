Coinex continues effective efforts in development

As per an authority declaration from CoinEx, the organization has redesigned the current Ambassador structure beginning January 12, 2022 to urge more clients to partake in this program. Under the redesigned rules, ministers just need to welcome at least 3 new brokers to arrive at the Silver Rank. The...
Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says his agency went to work early in 2021 on addressing supply chain disruptions the ag sector experienced during the pandemic. He identified a wide range of improvements, which produced a more diversified food system that serves farmers, ranchers, and consumers. “The COVID-19 outbreak has been...
According to the Salesforce 2020 Trends in Personalization report 97% of marketers reported significantly increasing their personalization efforts in 2020 — and nearly one fourth of marketers achieved a spike in revenue higher than 20% due to personalization. Saleforce added that more than half (52%) of consumers presume all offers or messaging received from brands to be personalized.
The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
MILLIONS of cash-strapped parents with kids can automatically get monthly Supplemental Security Income payments worth $687 on average. Around five million people received SSI checks last month and the scheme is designed to help seniors as well as disabled adults and children. Checks are usually sent out on the first...
A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
JACKSON, Wyo., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue United (Blue) is merging the worlds of healthcare and blockchain technology by creating a community that leverages smart contracts to authenticate and incentivize the healthy choices of its members. Launched as a partnership between health executives and blockchain technologists in 2018, Blue seeks to transform medical delivery on a global scale by redefining the cost-benefit relationship between healthcare and healthy living.
The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.
Quoting one example of its prices, the company said that it will sell Imatinib — a drug used to treat leukemia with a retail price of $9,657 per month, or $120 with a common voucher — at a price of $47 per month.
Privacy measures that are meant to preserve the anonymity of smartphone users are no longer suitable for the digital age, a study suggested on Tuesday.
Vast quantities of data are scooped up from smartphone apps by firms looking to develop products, conduct research or target consumers with adverts.
In Europe and many other jurisdictions, companies are legally bound to make this data anonymous, often doing so by removing telltale details like names or phone numbers.
But the study in the Nature Communications journal says this is no longer enough to keep identities private.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kimberly-Clark beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.25, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $129.00 million...
Rollins (NYSE:ROL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rollins missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.15, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $64.05 million...
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monro missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.52, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $57.19 million...
Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc. gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it is now offering consumers a new COVID-19 testing option that allows them to order a rapid at-home test and then collect the swab sample while being monitored by remote health care professionals. Quest said the new service can be used to complete proctored testing requirements for international travel, verification of a positive test to get a prescription from a doctor, and to return to work or school. As part of the service, consumers can go to Quest's website, order Abbott Laboratories' s BinaxNow rapid, at-home test, and then receive monitoring of the swab collection during a telehealth call provided by a privately held company called EMed. It costs $70 for two tests, and the tests will arrive within three business days of a purchase. Employers can also order up to 1,000 tests at a time as part of the new program. Quest's stock has declined 20.7% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 8.6%.
LONDON — (AP) — Chipmaker Intel scored a decisive legal victory Wednesday in a long-running battle against European Union competition watchdogs after a court reversed itself and threw out a billion euro antitrust fine issued more than a decade ago. The EU's General Court annuled the 1.06 billion...
Corning Inc. said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income increased to $487 million, or 56 cents a share, compared to $252 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The glass and industrial products maker said its adjusted profit rose to 54 cents a share from 52 cents a share. Sales increased by 10% to $3.68 billion from $3.35 billion. Analysts expected Corning to earn 52 cents a share on $3.59 billion in revenue, according to a survey by FactSet. Looking ahead, Corning expects adjusted first-quarter earnings of 48 cents a share to 53 cents a share, compared to the analyst estimate of 48 cents a share. For 2022, Corning expects sales of about $15 billion, with capital expenditures about flat with 2021. Wall Street expects 2022 sales of $14.68 billion. Shares rose 5% in premarket trades.
Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
At least four special-purpose acquisition corporations, or SPACs, have pulled their initial public offering plans in the past 24 hours, amid highly volatile equity markets. SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, are shell companies that raise money in an IPO and then acquire a business or businesses. The vehicle became popular during the pandemic, but many have struggled in the last year. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp., which filed last June to raise $150 million in an IPO, withdrew its registration statement on Wednesday. Murphy Canyon had said it was seeking a target company in the real estate sector, "including construction,...
The No. 1 movie on Netflix in recent weeks has been Don’t Look Up, a fictionalized account of scientists struggling in vain to sound the alarm on a comet that is about to destroy Earth. Using the comet as a thinly veiled metaphor, the film seeks to alert viewers to the urgency of climate change.
Canadians don’t need to look up. The devastation wrought by climate change is all around us.
In 2021, we experienced a “heat dome” that killed at least 600 people in Western Canada. Hundreds of wildfires followed, including one that burned to the ground the town of...
