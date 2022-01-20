ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in February 2022

By Mike Murphy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Alan Ritchson, right, and Malcolm Goodwin star in Amazon Prime Video’s new series “Reacher.” Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video is rolling out two of its most prominent original series in February, along with a slate of movies and Valentine’s Day-themed original films.

The big newcomer is “Reacher,” the long-awaited series adaptation of the popular character from Lee Child’s series of novels. Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, a giant of a man who has a very particular set of skills and can’t help but get involved in dealing out justice where it’s needed. The fight-filled action series will drop all eight episodes on Feb. 4.

On the slightly more genteel end, the Emmy-winning comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Feb. 18) returns for its fourth season, with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) honing her comedy act in 1960, but facing growing rifts with her family and friends as she becomes more self-absorbed.

More streaming: What’s coming in February 2022 to Netflix | Hulu | HBO Max

Also on tap from Amazon

: “I Want You Back” (Feb. 11), a rom-com starring Jenny Slate and Charlie Day as newly dumped strangers who bond over trying to sabotage their exes; “Book of Love” (Feb. 4), a rom-com about an English author (Sam Claflin) on a book tour in Mexico; “Phat Tuesdays” (Feb. 4), a three-episode docuseries about influential Black comedian Guy Torry; and movies such as “Hollywood Shuffle,” “Platoon,” “Robocop” and “Little Miss Sunshine” (all Feb. 1).

Here’s the full list of what’s coming, as of Jan. 19 (release dates subject to change):

What’s coming in February 2022

Feb. 1

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

All About Steve (2009)

Alpha Dog (2005)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat (2020)

Bride Wars (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1995)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)

Half Baked (2021)

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

How High (2001)

Humpday (2009)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Just Between Friends (1986)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

Life Partners (2014)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Overboard (1987)

Platoon (1986)

Posse (1993)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Robocop (1987)

Ski Patrol (1990)

Southern Charm: New Orleans S2 (2019)

Step Up (2019)

The A-Team (2010)

The Fly (1986)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

The Impossible (2012)

The Rock (1996)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Walk The Line (2005)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

You Again (2010)

Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)

Revenge Body with Khloe

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)

Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)

Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)

Feb. 2

Freakonomics (2010)

Feb. 4

Book of Love – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

Reacher – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

Phat Tuesday – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

Feb. 11

I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

Homestay (2022)

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer – Amazon Original Series

Feb. 18

Lov3 – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Amazon Original Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series: Season 4

The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series

Feb. 25

The Protégé (2021)

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

