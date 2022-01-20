ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. airlines report only minor impact from 5G deployment

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. airlines said on Wednesday the rollout of new 5G services was having only a minor impact on air travel as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it has issued new approvals to allow more low-visibility landings. The increased approvals for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus planes...

MarketWatch

Delta Air Lines lifted to buy from hold at Berenberg, which favors U.S. over Europe carriers

Delta Air Lines was upgraded to buy from hold by Berenberg analysts, who see "a better value propopsition than the European flag carriers. The U.S. airlines' demand recovery is more advanced (partly due to their domestic bias), valuations are more compelling relative to history and balance sheets are generally in a better position; the European carriers have been far more hampered by travel restrictions over the past two years," said analysts Conor Dwyer and William Fitzalan Howard, in a note to clients on Tuesday. They like buy-rated Southwest Airlines for its revenue visibility and balance sheet, the best within in their airlines coverage, while Southwest's recently renegotiated credit card deal with Chase has "the potential to offer a material profit contribution," they said. The analysts kept a hold rating on American Airlines and United Airlines .
aviationtoday.com

FAA Clears More Altimeters From 5G C-band Impact as Airlines Adjust Flight Operations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday published a statement to allow an estimated 78 percent of the in-service U.S. commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where wireless companies deployed 5G C-band, giving several U.S. and international airlines the ability to restore some flights that were cancelled due to AT&T and Verizon flipping the switch on their new networks on Jan. 19.
Seekingalpha.com

International airlines suspend some U.S. flights over 5G concerns

For the third time in two months, AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have delayed the implementation of their 5G networks around key U.S. airports. It's a big decision for the companies, which spent nearly $70B on C-band spectrum rights, though they didn't provide details on zone size adjustments or how long the suspension might last. While the FAA worries that new cellular frequencies could endanger aircraft by throwing off radio altimeter readings, the FCC and other regulators around the world feel otherwise.
wibqam.com

American Airlines sees minor impact after 5G rollout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Airlines said on Wednesday it had seen some delays and four cancellations as a result of new 5G service and some additional impact to its regional fleets. American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour told employees it expects the Federal Aviation Administration will issue updated...
TravelPulse

US Airlines Reveal Minimal Impact of Initial 5G Network Implementation

Airlines in the United States revealed the rollout of new 5G mobile networks was having only minimal impact on the aviation industry. According to Reuters.com, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it had issued new approvals for additional low-visibility landings, allowing around 62 percent of commercial planes operating in the U.S. to perform bad-weather landings at some airports.
Silicon Republic

Airlines cancel some flights to US ahead of 5G deployment

Emirates and other airlines have cancelled some US-bound flights despite Verizon and AT&T pausing 5G roll-outs near airport runways. Major international airlines have cancelled some flights to US cities as the controversial roll-out of 5G by Verizon and AT&T is due to begin today (19 January). Citing concerns that 5G...
flyertalk.com

Frontier Only U.S.-Based Airline on Youngest Airline Fleet List

When it comes to airlines with the youngest aircraft fleet, only one U.S.-based carrier made the list: Frontier Airlines. Among the global airlines with a young, modern fleet, only one U.S.-based airline has over 100 aircraft with an average age of 4.15 years. New data released by CH-Aviation shows the...
Jalopnik

AT&T, Verizon Pause 5G Rollout Plans After Pleas From Major U.S. Airlines

Major airline operators across the U.S. can breathe a sigh of relief – at least for now. Verizon and AT&T are changing their plans for 5G cell phone signal rollouts near airports around the country. It’s in an attempt to quell concerns their equipment would interfere with airplane equipment...
TheStreet

U.S. Airlines Warn of 'Catastrophic Disruptions' From 5G Network Rollouts

U.S. Airline stocks slumped lower Tuesday following yet another weekend of flight chaos and a warning on the impact of 5G networks on aircraft navigation systems. AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report are set to roll out their 5G networks Wednesday -- following a two week delay to assess safety concerns -- even as the Federal Aviation Administration warns they could interfere with aircraft instruments and impact landing visibility. AT&T and Verizon have vowed to create 'buffer zones' in and around airports to limit disruption, noting that similar rollouts in other countries went smoothly.
allaboutarizonanews.com

Major Airlines Fear 5G Upgrade Will Impact Travel This Week

As if the travel industry hasn’t experience enough issues recently, something new may greatly impact travel this week. The airline industry is in the middle of a showdown with both AT&T and Verizon over their major plans to launch a new 5G wireless service this week. There is strong concern and they are warning thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout happens near major airports.
Axios

Airlines curtail 5G expansion plans in U.S.

Pressure from airlines and air cargo carriers once again slowed 5G expansion plans in the U.S. Why it matters: The country’s already-strained air transport sector (from the Boeing 737 MAX crisis to the pandemic) can’t afford more disruptions. Some 85% of all presently registered aircraft or rotorcraft could...
fox2detroit.com

Aviation expert explains how 5G rollout could impact airline flights

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - 5G wireless has been in the works for years, it seems, and Wednesday is supposed to be the big rollout. But airlines, airports, and medevacs are very nervous. So much so, that communication companies, like AT&T voluntarily. delayed the implementation of 5G for two weeks...
SFist

All About the 5G Airline Freakout and How It May Impact Travel at SFO

It's very hard to know, at this point, whose concerns are valid and whose problem this ultimately is, but a battle continues playing out between telecom companies, the FAA and the airline industry over a planned rollout of 5G wireless service — and it's coming to a head on Wednesday.
Metro International

Airlines scramble to rejig schedules amid U.S. 5G rollout concerns

(Reuters) – Major international airlines rushed to rejig or cancel flights to the United States ahead of a 5G wireless rollout on Wednesday that has triggered safety concerns, despite two wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had warned that potential...
WSMV

5G fears: Airlines warn of "devastating impact"

Major airlines are warning 5G cell service may trigger a "devastating impact" to air travel. The company said Tuesday it would delay turning on new cell towers around runways at some airports — it did not say how many — and work with federal regulators to settle a dispute over potential interference from new 5G service.
