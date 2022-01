There's a new kind of vaccine on the horizon — and it could help target all coronaviruses, not just Covid-19. On Tuesday, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci testified to Congress about the country's efforts to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine, meant to combat both Covid and other similar viruses that could emerge in the coming years. The short-term applications of a vaccine that effectively tackles all forms of Covid could be significant, Fauci said: "We won't be chasing after the next variant."

