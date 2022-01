London’s mayor is facing renewed calls to scrap plans for a new road tunnel under the Thames as part of the drive to cut car journeys.Friends of the Earth called for Sadiq Khan to “go a step further” than a proposed shake up of charges for motorists in the capital and call an end to the project. A new tunnel is being built in east London linking Silvertown, a district near London City Airport, to the Greenwich Peninsula on the other side of the river. Transport for London says the Silvertown Tunnel - which is scheduled to open in 2025...

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO