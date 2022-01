The Texas K-9 stabbing suspect who was on the run following the discovery of his father’s body at a home he was staying at has been taken into custody, police say. Ryan Smith was arrested Tuesday afternoon after being spotted walking along Highway 159 in Waller County, according to the Houston Police Department. The 26-year-old, who had been bonded out of jail Sunday, now faces a felony evading charge in addition to others stemming from alleged incidents involving him over the weekend.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO