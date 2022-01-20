Nearly 200 Hawaiʻi student loan borrowers will be cleared of $4.3M under Navient settlement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 9,000 Marylanders with student loan debt will receive tax credits to put toward their balance, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.
Nearly $9 million was awarded, with 5,145 applicants who attended in-state institutions receiving a $1,067 credit and 4,010 applicants who attended out-of-state institutions receiving a $875 credit, the governor’s office said.
Since launching in 2017, more than 40,600 residents have received a credit through the Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program, and the state has dispersed nearly $41 million, according to Hogan’s office.
“Programs such as this allow for greater opportunities for our students and expanded...
