Nearly 200 Hawaiʻi student loan borrowers will be cleared of $4.3M under Navient settlement

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent loan servicer Navient will cancel nearly $2 billion in subprime student loan debt to 66,000 borrowers nationwide to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive lending practices. The...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

