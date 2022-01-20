Minnesota attorney general sues 2 companies over COVID tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s top law enforcement official filed suit against two Illinois-based companies Wednesday over the results of COVID-19 tests he said were often slow to arrive and not accurate.

Attorney General Keith Ellison is seeking an injunction and financial penalties, including restitution for affected residents, against Center for Covid Control and Doctors Clinical Laboratory. Their tests were offered at eight sites in Minnesota.

The complaint alleges people failed to get timely results or any at all. Others said they received results for tests they didn’t take. Ellison said deceptive practices during a pandemic won’t go unanswered.

“I’m holding these companies accountable that sent back false or inaccurate results, when they sent them back at all, for deceiving Minnesotans and undermining the public’s trust in testing,” Ellison said at news conference.

Ellison said the companies are making money off Minnesotans during a vulnerable time, which he called “unconscionable.”

A Center for Covid Control statement issued last week blamed high demand for problems. It recently paused operations to fix flaws but plans to resume testing this weekend. The companies have also received complaints in other states.