Snyder County joins Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative

SELINSGROVE — Snyder County law enforcement and probation officers are now available to assist addicts in seeking treatment without fear of arrest.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that Snyder is the 13th county in Pennsylvania to join the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) that was launched in 2018 in Somerset County at the height of the opioid crisis. The program has helped get more than 100 addicts into treatment “and on the road to recovery,” he said.

Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said LETI aims to “destigmatize” and not criminalize addiction by helping connect people in need to treatment through a collaboration with CMSU’s drug and alcohol services. The individual must voluntarily seek treatment by approaching law enforcement or accept it at their urging, and will be allowed to leave at any time without legal repercussions.

“The primary job of a police officer is public safety. Our law enforcement officers see people everyday who need these services most,” he said.

Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said he and his officers have already been encouraging people with substance abuse disorders they encounter to get help. He said LETI will provide police, sheriff’s deputies, parole and probation officers with the training to hone their ability to identify people who are struggling and assist them.

Bremigen’s own family has suffered the loss of a relative due to addiction of pain killers and understands the impact the disease has not only on families, but society and the economy.

“This is about taking care of the people who are in our communities,” he said.

Sunbury-based Recovery Church Ministry Pastor Billy Robe, who sought treatment years ago at the suggestion of a probation officer in Philadelphia, called LETI “an incredible opportunity.” Like Piecuch and Bremigen, he expects people struggling with addiction will reach out.

“I thought they’d be afraid to ask for treatment, but they are not,” he said.

Barbara Gorrell, administrator at the CMSU’s drug and alcohol services, said staff is available 24 hours a day to assess each individual to determine the proper treatment.

“We’re ready to accept referrals,” she said.

Shapiro said the program is urgently needed to address the ongoing opioid crisis that continues to claim the lives of many. Last year, 5,172 Pennsylvanians died due to addiction.

“We can not arrest our way of this problem. Drug addiction is a disease, not a crime,” he said. “We are providing a safe haven for people to ask for help. If there isn’t more access to treatment, we will lose more lives.”

The program, however, doesn’t mean the state is easing up on drug peddlers, he said. Since 2017, there have been 6,300 arrests of mid- to high-level drug traffickers and the removal of 6.7 million doses of opioids from the streets of Pennsylvania.

LETI currently operates in Northumberland, Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Clearfield, Dauphin, Delaware, Fayette, Mifflin, Montgomery, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties