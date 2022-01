Most of you have seen images of the industrial-sized solar arrays promised to solve the existential threat of climate change. For those who haven’t, picture a desert vista: Big, blue sky; purple mountains all around; a vast valley covered with dizzying rows of black solar panels elevated a few feet off the ground. Look closely and you’ll see that the earth beneath the solar panels has been scraped, graded and sprayed with herbicide. The land’s natural washes are all filled in, too.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO