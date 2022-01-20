Tom Morello Gets Mistaken For 'Jersey Shore' Cast Member, Has Best Response
6 days ago
Living in Los Angeles, must have some interesting stories about getting approached by fans and tourists, but his latest might be a first, even for him. The Rage Against The Machine guitarist recently took to Twitter to tell a hilarious story about how he got mistaken for a cast member from...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
SISTER Wives' Meri Brown defended Robyn against social media trolls as she said "everyone hates" the star for breaking up the family. The polygamist family has been struggling to stay intact after Christine walked away and some other wives are considering moving on as well. Meri, 51, spoke out about...
KANYE West is apparently not a fan of his young daughter North wearing makeup and posting on TikTok, and he's taking his anger out on ex Kim Kardashian. In an interview on Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper opened up about a variety of ongoing issues with his ex, and the way she is raising their children.
Janet Jackson is unfiltered in her new four-hour Lifetime and A&E documentary, in which no subject is off limits as she discusses her life, her career and her late brother Michael Jackson. “It's just something that needs to be done,” she said of the two-part docuseries, "Janet Jackson." In...
Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
The money challenge has taken social media by storm over the last several days. A sizable roster of rappers and celebrities have participated in the challenge in a plethora of ways — whether they’re using actual cash to spell out a phrase or making a point by using toilet paper to spell out things such as “IRS Watching.”
Cardi B is demanding justice in the death of a Black woman in Connecticut who died in her home the day after she had a date with a White man. The 29-year-old Bronx rapper tweeted to her 21.4 million Twitter followers that the media mishandled the facts while police have not questioned the White man as a suspect because of his race.
Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
Vivica A. Fox is speaking on behalf of her longtime “friend and sister” Regina King following the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr., King’s only son died by suicide on Wednesday (Jan. 19) days after his 26th birthday. During the segment of her show Cocktails with...
While Adele’s stage sets are reportedly being loaded out of Caesars Palace, it’s clear the venue plans to make use of some of the many weekends she left dark on the Colosseum calendar, as Keith Urban has just been booked on some nights in March that tickets had been sold for her to play there.
Urban was already set to perform at the Las Vegas theater on Memorial Day weekend, after Adele’s run was to have wrapped up there, and now Caesars has announced that it’s booked dates prior to those, too, for the country superstar. His additional dates at the...
KANYE West's girlfriend Julia Fox has been mocked for "looking like McDonald's villain the Hamburglar" in her recent outfits. The Uncut Gems actress, 31, has been rocking bold dark eyeshadow and leather ensembles during Paris Fashion Week. Julia wore a red one-shoulder latex dress while leaving a Rick Owens party...
9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
