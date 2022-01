SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent assault and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a residence in the 6500 Block of SW 26th Ct. in Topeka in reference to an assault. At the home officers located an adult victim suffering from serious injuries after having been assaulted by a family member.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO