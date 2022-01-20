ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff Reveals Cancelled ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Plot That Was Too Adult for Disney

By Jacklyn Krol
 6 days ago
Hilary Duff finally dished about the plot of the canned Lizzie McGuire revival. The How I Met Your Father star spoke to Cosmopolitan about what the highly anticipated, sadly cancelled Disney+ show would have looked like had it been released. As it turns out, the series would have kicked...

Hilary Duff
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

