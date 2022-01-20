Cramer says some stocks are working so far 2022: 'You just need to know where to look'

"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Tuesday he prefers Union Pacific over railroad peer CSX. "Don't let the rollercoaster action distract you. It is a stock picker's market," Cramer said. "When it comes a very simple comparison straight up of the railroads, you need to stick ... with the best-of-breed"...
CNBC's Jim Cramer believes investors who bought during Monday's early declines should be content with that choice even if the stock market later retests its lows. The "Mad Money" host's comments ultimately rest on what he called the concept of investment discipline. "Sometimes, it feels like nothing works. ... When...
It's been a bloody few weeks for once high-flying tech stocks and CNBC's Jim Cramer believes there is still a bit more carnage to go for some parts of the market. "Tomorrow you got to do some selling...if you own stocks that are selling at a multiple to sales...those have had it," the "Mad Money" host said on a CNBC Special Report on Monday evening, following a volatile session for stocks.
The wild swings in the stock market may have you stressed about your investments. Yet if you took a page from self-made billionaire Warren Buffett, you shouldn't be too concerned about daily market moves. "You've got to be prepared when you buy a stock to have it go down 50%...
Bitcoin has had a difficult start to 2022. The top cryptocurrency fell below the $33,000 mark on Monday to its lowest point since July, before regaining some losses later in the day. Still, the digital asset is down about 20% year to date, and roughly 40% below its all-time high...
Charts suggest that the selling in the world's two largest cryptocurrencies may run its course soon, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. "To me, that says it might be too late to sell and you need to consider buying. I know I am, especially if we get a final leg down," Cramer said.
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Schrodinger: "I don't know. It seems low enough. I know the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation own it, but the problem is Cathie Wood owns it [for] ARK. When things are good, that's fantastic. When things are bad, it's real bad. Right now, maybe go slightly. Take a small position if you want to."
Monday saw one of the wildest days of trading in many years, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping roughly 1,100 points before rallying and ending the day fractionally higher. Stocks were lower again on Tuesday. "Should I be worried?" That's a question on the mind of many investors this...
Investors looking to buy in the current stormy stock market should consider prominent U.S. firms that make money, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "There's a lot of stocks that I like. I like the classic, great American companies. I think that they're terrific," Cramer said. While many companies might look...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's pivotal market events, including a busy slate of corporate earnings reports. "We don't know what's going to cause the market to turn around," the "Mad Money" host acknowledged after the Nasdaq's worst week since October 2020. "I am saying if...
Comments / 0