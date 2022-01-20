ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Weekly COVID update

By Now Habersham
nowhabersham.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the latest COVID data for the 13 North Georgia...

nowhabersham.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No more pencils and a shorter test: SAT to go completely digital by 2024

Students filing into a building, armed with No. 2 pencils, to take the SAT, the standardized test that could determine their futures, will soon be a thing of the past. Starting in 2024, the SAT will be taken exclusively on a computer, the College Board announced Tuesday. In addition to...
EDUCATION
CBS News

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th full House term

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th full term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Banks County, GA
County
Stephens County, GA
Habersham County, GA
Government
Stephens County, GA
Government
County
Habersham County, GA
City
Stephens, GA
Stephens County, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
Banks County, GA
Government
White County, GA
Coronavirus
County
White County, GA
City
Lumpkin, GA
White County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Forsyth, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Dawson, GA
County
Towns County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

David "Big Papi" Ortiz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
MLB
CBS News

If not a full-scale invasion, what might a Russian attack on Ukraine look like? We've seen it before.

Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

Pfizer is enrolling healthy adults to test a reformulated COVID-19 vaccine that matches the hugely contagious omicron variant, to see how it compares with the original shots. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday. COVID-19 vaccine-makers have been updating their shots to better match omicron in case...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#North Georgia#Hall Hart
Reuters

COVID is less severe with Omicron than Delta, U.S. study suggests

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant appears to result in less severe COVID-19 than seen during previous periods of high coronavirus transmission including the Delta wave, with shorter hospital stays, less need for intensive care and fewer deaths, according to a new U.S. study. However, the fast-spreading Omicron variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy