ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Please Enjoy This Short Film “Lipstick City” from Courtney Karwal

thecomedybureau.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hellscape that is auditioning in LA (or anywhere really since it’s mostly self-tape these days) is a special ring of hell that is chock full of horror stories...

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Meet Adamma and Adanne Ebo, the Twin Filmmakers Behind Sundance Stunner ‘Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul’

Have you ever heard of praise miming? It’s a style of praise dance popular in some Black churches, where performers swap lyrical movement for miming and often wear mimes’ traditional white face makeup. This form of worship plays a central role in “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” the Sundance stunner from identical twin sisters, writer-director Adamma and producer Adanne Ebo. Their film follows pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his first lady Trinitie (Regina Hall) as they aim to rebuild their congregation after a scandal effectively closes their Atlanta megachurch, which maxed out around 26,000 worshippers. The pastor and first...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dakota Johnson in Cooper Raiff’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Building on the strengths of his justly celebrated debut, maintaining its distinctive point-of-view while broadening the scope of its sympathy, Cooper Raiff‘s Cha Cha Real Smooth is a more mainstream film than 2020’s Shithouse without feeling the least bit generic. (As with the first film, titles aren’t Raiff’s strong suit.) Dakota Johnson costars with the director as a single mom charmed by the young man’s ability to connect with her autistic child. The attraction quickly goes much deeper than that, creating a potential love story whose complications feel as distilled-from-life as the previous film’s heartbreak and homesickness. Unlike the first film,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Kanye West documentary, Aubrey Plaza’s crime thriller and other highlights

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
First Showing

Watch: They're Back! 'TS2 Terminators 2: Primary Targets' Short Film

He's back! A few years ago, a French editor named Fabrice Mathieu put together a fun fan film titled TS: Terminators, mashing up footage from all of the Terminator movies to tell a different story involving Arnold Schwarzenegger's various robots fighting each other. He's back again with TS2 Terminators 2: Primary Targets, the highly anticipated sequel to his first TS short. The story in the sequel takes place after James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day - "this time, the Connors are on their own." As amusing as this is, there's so much creativity in taking existing content and remixing / re-editing to make something new. That rad little car from the movie Black Moon Rising is pretty dang cool, I want one now. Fire this up and enjoy.
MOVIES
SFGate

How Kate Herron Went From Short Films to ‘Loki’ Director

Though Marvel has a solid track record of spotting early talent, Kate Herron admits that her selection to direct and EP the first season of “Loki” surprised even her. “I knew I was a wild card,” says Herron. “I knew I wasn’t going to be the most experienced person in the room, but I could be the most passionate. I got my agents to call them every day until Marvel was finally like, ‘Fine, bring her in.’ I just tried to give them a big download of my brain and hoped they would be into it. And they were, and I’m forever grateful to them, because it has changed my life.”
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: 'Sea Critter' - Homemade Faux Documentary VFX Short Film

"If you ever come into contact with the creature, you're somehow connected – 'one with it?'" Have you ever meet this kind of sea monster before? Sea Critter is a VFX short film made on a tiny budget by a batch of up-and-coming filmmakers. It takes a while to get going, running long at 17 minutes in total, but there is an intriguing concept in here. A documentary crew uncovers the strange story behind Wilbur's encounter with a tentacled sea creature. This is made by filmmaker Eric Smigiel, and stars Scot Scurlock as the grizzled sea fellow named Wilbur. The film premiered at the Burbank Film Festival last year, and is available online to watch now. It's not the most impressive short film, a bit rough around the edges, especially with how long it spends interviewing him in the chair in the first half. But the ending is cool. Meet the "Sea Critter" below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Film
jazzwax.com

Short Film: Peter Bogdanovich

Peter Bogdanovich's death on January 6, took me back to my interview with the famed director in 2014. Our conversation was for my Wall Street Journal "House Call" column on Peter's home in Bel Air where he had lived with actress Cybill Shepherd (go here). Peter, of course, directed Targets, What's Up Doc?, Paper Moon, The Last Picture Show, Mask, Texasville and other films. My friend, director Raymond De Felitta, put in the ask, thanks to his close friendship with Peter. Raymond directed Tis Autumn: The Search for Jackie Paris, City Island, Bottom of the 9th, Booker's Place, Rob the Mob and others. [Photo above of Peter Bogdanovich, courtesy of HBO]
MOVIES
Current Publishing

‘Licorice Pizza’ is a slice of film enjoyment

I have immensely enjoyed the fact that movies have returned in full force during 2021. No more “COVID-19 absence” of big, important films. No more Oscar delays. Big directors, big stars, and big pictures are back. And I’ve liked many of this year’s offerings. But I have yet to be overwhelmed. I have yet to fall in love with a movie.
CARMEL, IN
decrypt.co

Why I'm Funding a Short Film With NFTs

At Decrypt, we believe in experimenting with the technology we write about. And for the last year or so, I've been writing a lot about the film industry's growing interest in crypto, from its first tentative flirtations with blockchain to full-fledged DAOs aiming to shake up the way films are funded.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
East Oregonian

EOFF offers short film encore screenings, begins planning for 2022 festival

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon Film Festival announced the 2022 event will take place over the weekend of Oct. 20-22. The annual festival, held in La Grande, is working toward holding screenings in the Liberty Theatre, which is under renovation, according to a press release. The Filmmakers Residency Program has been postponed to 2023 while the organization focuses on operations at the theater.
LA GRANDE, OR
thecomedybureau.com

PIERCE CAMPION PRESENTS: DECLINE COMEDY (in LA)

A video and performance tetralogy simulating the hypnic plunge into hyper-afterlife. Fall from the reversed towers of the anti-millenium. Circle the drain of the conjoined light cones. Arrive redeceased, cast in polymer, buzzing with nothing, and laugh! Hee hee hee!. Featuring original music, 3D animation, unethical use of self-tape monologues...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
MOVIES
thecomedybureau.com

Bad Sides (in LA)

Bad Sides is the comedy show where comedians cold-read horrible audition sides before their set. Hosted by a very important “casting director”, the show is part impromptu audition and part stand up comedy. Featuring Performances by:. Crystal Powell (America’s Got Talent, Comedy Central) Madison Shepard (Freeform’s Single...
TV & VIDEOS
Anime News Network

Sentai Filmworks Licenses 3 Short Anime Films by Director Pierre Itō

Mouseman: Dark Child, Kenda Master Ken, World, Before You End. Pierre Itō produced a series of over 70 Mouseman anime shorts from 2016 to 2018. Mouseman: Dark Child (pictured right) is an anime film based on his independent anime series Mouseman. The story centers on the titular protagonist who was rebuilt into a blue mouse-type cyborg by a government agency. Itō also produced the Mouseman: Ai no Katamari (The Bundle of Love) anime film in 2020, which ran in theaters from September to October that year.
COMICS
thecomedybureau.com

one-liner jokes

These days, it would seem the art of the one-liner jokes has, largely, been relegated to telling “dad jokes” ironically or torturing your friends with schmaltzy wordplay that might just be “so bad, it’s good”. That said, there are true artisans of comedy that take pride in their skill in which they can twist syntax and diction into a streamlined, fat free one-liner joke.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy