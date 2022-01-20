Please Enjoy This Short Film “Lipstick City” from Courtney Karwal

Peter Bogdanovich's death on January 6, took me back to my interview with the famed director in 2014. Our conversation was for my Wall Street Journal "House Call" column on Peter's home in Bel Air where he had lived with actress Cybill Shepherd (go here). Peter, of course, directed Targets, What's Up Doc?, Paper Moon, The Last Picture Show, Mask, Texasville and other films. My friend, director Raymond De Felitta, put in the ask, thanks to his close friendship with Peter. Raymond directed Tis Autumn: The Search for Jackie Paris, City Island, Bottom of the 9th, Booker's Place, Rob the Mob and others. [Photo above of Peter Bogdanovich, courtesy of HBO]
