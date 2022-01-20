Please Enjoy This Short Film “Lipstick City” from Courtney Karwal

"If you ever come into contact with the creature, you're somehow connected – 'one with it?'" Have you ever meet this kind of sea monster before? Sea Critter is a VFX short film made on a tiny budget by a batch of up-and-coming filmmakers. It takes a while to get going, running long at 17 minutes in total, but there is an intriguing concept in here. A documentary crew uncovers the strange story behind Wilbur's encounter with a tentacled sea creature. This is made by filmmaker Eric Smigiel, and stars Scot Scurlock as the grizzled sea fellow named Wilbur. The film premiered at the Burbank Film Festival last year, and is available online to watch now. It's not the most impressive short film, a bit rough around the edges, especially with how long it spends interviewing him in the chair in the first half. But the ending is cool. Meet the "Sea Critter" below.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO