My oldest son didn’t know what a sandwich was until he was three years old. I denied him cake at birthday parties and made him trade in his Halloween candy for cheap plastic toys. I did all of these things in the name of “health” because, at the time, our family followed a strict paleo diet. No grains. No sugar. No dairy. No beans. We were all in. My husband and I followed a paleo diet before we ever had children and, while we weren’t zealots, we stuck to the rules pretty closely. It seemed to make sense at the time....

