Yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he plans to put forward a proposal to change Senate rules to allow for a ‘talking filibuster’ once Republicans block the voting legislation that Democrats are trying to pass. The announcement by Schumer would set up a major showdown in the Senate among Democrats as they gear up to put two of it’s own members, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Senator Krysten Sinema of Arizona, on the spot in an effort that is likely to fail and comes as activist demand actions on voting rights. Democrats don’t have the votes to pass legislation on their own and they also don’t have the votes to change the Senate rules to get rid of the filibuster’s 60 vote threshold.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO