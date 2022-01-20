Chiefs to take over Kansas City bar for playoffs

The Buffalo Bills will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoffs from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Bills are coming off a 47-17 win over the Patriots and will be looking for some revenge after last year’s loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are coming off a 42-21 win over the Steelers and will be looking for their third straight appearance in the AFC Championship.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO