Chiefs to take over Kansas City bar for playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon was signed by the Chiefs this season, getting another shot in the NFL. But now, Gordon, who has not been active for recent games, is off of the active roster. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chiefs intend...
Following a walk-off touchdown in overtime resulting in the Chiefs defeating the Bills, Patrick Mahomes’ fiance Brittany, was seen spraying a bottle of champagne on fans from her suite in Arrowhead Stadium.
The Divisional Round of the 2021 playoffs may have been the most thrilling weekend of NFL football of all time. Eight terrific teams duked it out in the hopes of keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. All four games were back and forth affairs and went right down to the wire. Now, there are four […]
The Buffalo Bills will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoffs from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Bills are coming off a 47-17 win over the Patriots and will be looking for some revenge after last year’s loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are coming off a 42-21 win over the Steelers and will be looking for their third straight appearance in the AFC Championship.
